Report: Potential Crew buyer wouldn't sign non-disclosure agreement

The Columbus Crew saga continues.
A prominent member of the Columbus community was handed a non-disclosure agreement in December to scan the Crew’s financial information after the potential buyer expressed interest in purchasing the team. However, the document was never signed and returned.
The information was revealed in an affidavit that was part of a court filing by Precourt Sports Ventures and Major League Soccer on Tuesday.
“A signed non-disclosure agreement was never returned to Crew SC, nor were any efforts made by the recipient to negotiate over the terms of the non-disclosure agreement,” the affidavit signed by Crew president Andy Loughnane read.
In a separate affidavit, Major League Soccer general counsel William Z. Ordower said the same person with interest was provided a new non-disclosure agreement as was an additional party.
This article doesn’t say much but if it’s mls you just know is shady as hell.
Mls wants to be FIFA when it grows up.
“MLS wants to be FIFA when it grows up.”
—
Probably the most forward looking statement you could make and highly accurate imo in terms of MLS’s long term aspirations. Questionable if MLS could ever reach that level of success, but lets play anyway.
—
What if in 50 years MLS grows that large and dominates the sport. The NFL guys running the league probably see it that way long term. FIFA wouldn’t even see it coming till it was too late probably. NBA and MLB players are getting 5 year 200MM contracts, money talks and the money is in North America if the sport grows with each new generation.
—
Would the money/revenue side of things ever get so big that that power becomes greater than FIFA’s rights to oversee the system. That scenario happened already in England when the Premiership was established so its possible given enough financial incentive.
—
FIFA v. MLS/SUM can I buy that on pay per view? Could we force TAM and GAM on the rest of the world?
Per the linked article the underlying issue is whether the Crew, under the Modell Law put in place after the Browns left, gave 6 months’ notice and made an effort to sell the business locally before going to Precourt/Austin. I assume the argument is that the NDA means they weren’t really trying, or made such impositions it wasn’t worth it. I would say that many businesses ask for NDAs when buyers kick the tires.
