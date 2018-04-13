Romain Gall registers equalizing assist as Sundsvall tie Malmo

Romain Gall got his first taste of Swedish Soccer in 2016-17, making 26 appearances in all competitions for GIF Sundsvall.

The 23-year-old American wasted no time earning his first point of the season, registering the game tying assist in Sundsvall’s 2-2 draw with Malmo on Friday.

After seeing their 1-0 second-half lead disappear, the hosts had to fight back for any chance at a point.

Gall picked up a loose ball inside of the box and played a perfect assist to Maic Sema who scored in the 86th minute. Sema’s close-range finish gave Sundsvall their first points against Malmo since April 2016.

MÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅÅL!!!!!! 2-2 MAIC SEMA! — GIF Sundsvall (@GIFSundsvall) April 13, 2018

In his first two league appearances of the Allsvenskan campaign, Gall has played every minute for Sundsvall and will hope for more playing time as the season continues. Gall played for both the United States U-18 and U-20 teams but hasn’t earned a cap since 2015.

Sundsvall are next in action on Tuesday, April 17th at home against Trelleborg.