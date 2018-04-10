Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

UEFA Champions League

Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Four massive matches take place in Europe and North America in Champions League competition on Tuesday.

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool face off in the headlining clash of the UEFA Champions League, while Barcelona and Roma square off in the other quarterfinal.

At night, the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC look to boost Major League Soccer’s stock in the CONCACAF Champions League by defeating Mexican side Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America.

As you’re watching Tuesday’s games, drop a line in the comments section and tell us your opinion on the day’s action.

Tuesday Schedule

UEFA Champions League

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (2:45 p.m. ET, FS1)

Roma vs. Barcelona (2:45 p.m. ET, FS2)

CONCACAF Champions League 

New York Red Bulls vs. Chivas (8 p.m. ET, Univision Deportes)

Club America vs. Toronto FC (10 p.m. ET, Univision Deportes)

, , , CONCACAF Champions League, Featured, UEFA Champions League

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home