Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Four massive matches take place in Europe and North America in Champions League competition on Tuesday.

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool face off in the headlining clash of the UEFA Champions League, while Barcelona and Roma square off in the other quarterfinal.

At night, the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC look to boost Major League Soccer’s stock in the CONCACAF Champions League by defeating Mexican side Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America.

As you’re watching Tuesday’s games, drop a line in the comments section and tell us your opinion on the day’s action.

Tuesday Schedule

UEFA Champions League

Manchester City vs. Liverpool (2:45 p.m. ET, FS1)

Roma vs. Barcelona (2:45 p.m. ET, FS2)

CONCACAF Champions League

New York Red Bulls vs. Chivas (8 p.m. ET, Univision Deportes)

Club America vs. Toronto FC (10 p.m. ET, Univision Deportes)