TFC takes down Club America to seal multi-goal advantage in CCL semifinal clash

Toronto FC couldn’t preserve a clean sheet, but the Canadian club scored enough to secure a nice advantage heading into the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

Goals from Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Ashtone Morgan earned TFC a nice first leg advantage over Club America via a 3-1 win at BMO Field. While the Mexican side did get an away goal, TFC will have a two-goal advantage heading into next week’s second leg at the Estadio Azteca.

It took just nine minutes for TFC to get going as Sebastian Giovinco scored from the penalty spot to kickstart the scoring. The Italian drew the original foul, which was called on Edson Álvarez, allowing Giovinco to fire home from the spot for the early lead.

That lead lasted 12 minutes before a spectacular individual effort from Andrés Ibargüen saw the score leveled. The Club America midfielder weaved through several TFC attackers, darting into the center of the box before firing past Alex Bono to push the scoreline to 1-1.

Just moments before halftime, though, TFC was back in the lead as Giovinco turned provider for Altidore. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward found himself in alone on a defender, and he beat his man and the goalkeeper with his low shot.

Ashtone Morgan fired another goal for TFC 13 minutes into the second half, firing a first-time shot on a cross from Auro to seal the club’s advantage heading into the second leg.

That second leg is set for Tuesday night as TFC looks to seal a spot in the CCL finals against either the New York Red Bulls or Chivas de Guadalajara.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Giovinco scored a goal and provided another in a very solid performance against a tough Club America defense.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

While Altidore’s goal gave TFC the lead, it was Morgan’s that provided a much bigger advantage marching towards the second leg.

MATCH TO FORGET

Through the first 13 matches of the Liga MX campaign, the Club America defense allowed just 10 goals. On Tuesday, they allowed three in 90 minutes on a night that began with Edson Álvarez’s foul on Giovinco.