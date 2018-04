Joe Hojnacki, Ryan Tolmich, and Joe Tansey are back to discuss the triumphant and glorious arrival of MLS’s new Swedish overlord: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

They also talk the inaugural LA Galaxy-Los Angeles FC match in general before SBI’s U.S. Women’s National Team correspondent Pardeep Cattry joins the show to look head to the team’s friendlies against Mexico.

