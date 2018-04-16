Tim Ream eyes promotion with Fulham as Championship season winds down

Fulham is one of many sides in the EFL Championship fighting for automatic promotion back to the Premier League. With Wolverhampton Wanderers sealing their promotion last weekend, Fulham is hoping to join them in a runners-up place.

U.S. defender Tim Ream has a had a strong season for Fulham, making 41 appearances which is the most of any centerback in the squad. The London club recently dropped points however, drawing 1-1 with Brentford last Saturday. They currently sit in third place with 82 points, a point behind Cardiff City who currently occupies the final automatic promotion spot.

After the disappointment on Saturday, Ream is eager to get back to action.

“They threw everything at us at the end and up until Saturday we have dealt with that pretty well but on Saturday we didn’t,” Ream said via a club statement. There’s no two ways about it. We know what the situation is and we know that starting with Millwall on Friday night we have to win and there’s no getting around that.

“We’ve proven in the last couple of games that we don’t have to play nice football or turn on the style as much as we would like to, and we haven’t done in the last three games and we ground out wins but today just wasn’t one of those days.”

Fulham led their London rivals in the 70th minute after Aleksandar Mitrovic scored at Craven Cottage, but they were unable to hold on. Neal Maupay’s equalizer for Brentford came in the 94th minute, grabbing the visitors a share of the points.

“Saturday evening was tough to take but we’ve drawn games in this run to it’s a game we have to now put behind us and get ready for Millwall,” Ream said.

Fulham is unbeaten in their last 21 league matches, last suffering a loss on Dec. 16th at Sunderland.