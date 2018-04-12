Wednesday Ticker: Kane wins goal appeal, PSG to meet with FIFA, and more

The race for the Golden Boot in the Barclays Premier League looks to be down to two.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Harry Kane have been neck and neck in the race for the EPL’s top scorer, with only four goals currently separating them. Salah has had an amazing return to England, with 29 goals in 31 matches for the Reds. However, it looks like the defending two-time champion isn’t going down lightly.

After his recent appeal, Kane was awarded his 25th goal of the season in Tottenham’s 2-1 league win at Stoke City last Saturday. The goal was originally credited to midfielder Christian Eriksen, but switched after the accreditation panel “took the player’s testimony into account and reviewing the match footage”.

The 24-year-old stated after the match that Eriksen’s free kick grazed his shoulder and beat Jack Butland into the goal. Saturday marked Kane’s first start since March 11th, after dealing with a damaged ankle.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN TO MEET WITH FIFA REGARDING FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY

PSG are set to meet with FIFA in regards to reports of evidence being found, that they broke Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

According to the Financial Times, PSG were paid significantly more than the fair market value in sponsorship deals worth approximately €200 million. UEFA had an opened an investigation against PSG last September, and since the club has broken the world transfer fee for a player.

Brazilian international Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for €222 million, which was double the previous transfer record. Kylian Mbappe had also joined PSG on loan from Monaco, but the move is set to be made permanent this summer for €167.5 million.

FFP breakeven rules were introduced by FIFA in 2013, and PSG was charged for breaking fair play rules the following year. PSG will meet with FIFA’s club financial control body on April 20th, with decisions expected to be made in early June.

BARCELONA’S IVAN RAKITIC SET FOR SURGERY ON FRACTURED FINGER

A day after being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in heartbreaking fashion, Barcelona’s woes continued.

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic suffered a fractured finger in their second leg defeat in Rome, according to Goal. Rakitic played the entire 90 minutes at the Olimpico and was scheduled to have surgery today.

“During the course of Tuesday’s match, Ivan Rakitic took a hit to the first finger of his left hand,” a club statement said. “This morning’s tests have confirmed that he has a fractured metatarsal bone. The Croatian will undergo surgery this evening, after which a statement will be issued to explain how the operation went and how long the player is expected to be out of action.”

Rakitic has made 47 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring four goals and adding four assists. Barcelona next welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on Saturday, leading La Liga by 11 points with seven matches remaining. Rakitic is not scheduled to play this weekend.