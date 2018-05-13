Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Weston McKennie, Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu, and more

Schalke 04 knew they had second place wrapped up in the Bundesliga, but that didn’t mean they wanted to end the season on a bad note.

The hosts edged Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at home in Saturday’s finale, with Weston McKennie shining in midfield. The 19-year-old American started and played the full 90 minutes for Domenico Tedesco’s side. McKennie was a lively force all over the midfield for Schalke, causing problems for Frankfurt’s holding midfielders. His 40 completed passes was the most by any Schalke player in the win, pairing with the talented Leon Goretzka. McKennie finished the season with 25 appearances for Schalke in all competitions, and surely will be riding high with his team finishing as league runners-up.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu helped Stade Reims to a draw in Ligue 2 play with a goal while Maki Tall came off the bench for Tours. Christian Pulisic played the full 90 minutes for Borussia Dortmund, but his side fell 3-1 at Hoffenheim. John Brooks got an important 90 minutes under his belt as Wolfsburg now prepare for a playoff draw against Holstein Kiel. Julian Green netted a crucial goal for Greuther Furth in their draw, as they fought off relegation and remained in the second tier of German football.

Elsewhere, Bobby Wood was sent off as Hamburg suffered relegation for the first time in their history. Romain Gall continued his strong run of form with an assist in Sundsvall’s win in Sweden. Jonathan Amon bagged an assist in Danish Superliagen play with Nordsjaelland. Tim Ream started for Fulham but the London club fell in their first leg playoff at Derby County. Andrija Novakovich scored but it wasn’t enough as Telstar lost 6-5 on aggregate in their promotion playoff draw.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Americans Abroad results:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman started and played 59 minutes in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 2-1 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s first leg loss to Derby County on Friday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in VfL Wolfsburg’s 4-1 win over FC Koln on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 6-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 loss to Hamburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started, played 71 minutes, and was SENT OFF for Hamburg.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 win over FSV Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Heidenheim on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-2 win over Nurnberg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Ingolstadt’s 3-1 loss to Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten dressed but did not play in Sandhausen’s 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau started and played 90 minutes in SG Sonnenhof’s 2-2 draw with Preuben Munster on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 loss to Rennes on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Tours’s 2-1 loss to Le Havre on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started, SCORED ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Stade Reims’ 2-2 draw with Nimes on Friday.

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 2-1 loss to Lens on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 first leg win over Toluca on Thursday. Guido did not dress in Tijuana’s second leg.

Michael Orozco and Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana. Orozco dressed in Tijuana’s second leg. Rubin did not dress.

Fernando Arce did not dress in either leg for Club Tijuana.

Jorge Villafana dressed but did not play in Santos Laguna’s 4-1 first leg win over Club America on Thursday.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play for Club America.

SPAIN

TERCERA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-0 win over Orihuela on Sunday.

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Almazora on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 1-1 draw with R. Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on Sunday.

Kenny Saief started and played 15 minutes in Anderlecht’ 1-0 loss to Gent on Sunday. Saief left with an injury.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 2-1 win over ADO Den Haag on Saturday. Vitesse advanced on 7-3 aggregate.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 4-2 loss to De Graafschap on Sunday. Telstar lost 6-5 on aggregate in the two-legged playoff.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez came off the bench and played 36 minutes in Livorno’s 5-1 loss to Padova on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 3-0 win over Brommapojkarna on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-1 loss to Hammarby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 70 minutes in Goteborg’s 2-0 loss to Norrkoping on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over AC Horsens on Friday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 1-0 win over FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Hobro’s 3-2 win over SØnderjyskE on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Brondby on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks came off the bench and played one minute in Benfica’s 1-0 win over Moreirense on Sunday.