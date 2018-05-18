CONCACAF announces 15 stadiums set to host 2019 Gold Cup

CONCACAF announces 15 stadiums set to host 2019 Gold Cup

A total of 15 stadiums across 13 markets have been officially confirmed as hosts for the 2019 Gold Cup.

CONCACAF confirmed the list on Friday, unveiling a list of stadiums that includes two brand-new facilities in Allianz Field and Banc of California Stadium.

The 2019 tournament will be the first to feature 16 nations and will also feature matches played in Central America and the Carribean. Those venues will be announced in the coming months.

Reports emerged earlier this week stating that Minnesota’s Allianz Field would host the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opener.

Here’s a closer look at the 15 host locations:

Allianz Field – Saint Paul, MN

Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

BBVA Compass Stadium – Houston, TX

Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City, KS

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Red Bull Arena – Harrison, NJ

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Sports Authority Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX

University of Phoenix Stadium – Glendale, AZ

  • Ivan

    Is this the tournament where mighty Barbados, Turks and Caicos and other superpowers participate, that culminates in a mighty pointless US v. Mexico game? No, thanks…should have played in a real tournament, like Copa America…but I guess beating footballing midgets by 5-6 goals and patting ourselves on the back is better…(commence “not” joke in 3-2-1…)
    This tournament has zero relevance…

    Like

    Reply

