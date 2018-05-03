Europa League Semifinals: Your Running Commentary

While the UEFA Champions League dominated headlines midweek, several big teams take the field on Thursday to decide the finalists of this year’s Europa League.

In the heavyweight clash, Arsenal collides with Atletico Madrid following a 1-1 draw in the opening leg. Arsenal will feel frustrated following the first leg tie, as the Gunners squandered a home match and an 80-minute man advantage while conceding a costly away goal.

Thursday’s other match pits Olympique Marseille against RB Salzburg in the battle of underdogs. Marseille amassed a 2-0 lead in their opening leg win, but now must travel to Austria to protect their lead.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts, opinions and some play-by-play in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.

3:00 p.m. – Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal – Fox Sports 1

3:00 p.m. – RB Salzburg vs. Marseille – Fox Sports 2