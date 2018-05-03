Europa League Semifinals: Your Running Commentary

Europa League Semifinals: Your Running Commentary

Featured

Europa League Semifinals: Your Running Commentary

While the UEFA Champions League dominated headlines midweek, several big teams take the field on Thursday to decide the finalists of this year’s Europa League.

In the heavyweight clash, Arsenal collides with Atletico Madrid following a 1-1 draw in the opening leg. Arsenal will feel frustrated following the first leg tie, as the Gunners squandered a home match and an 80-minute man advantage while conceding a costly away goal.

Thursday’s other match pits Olympique Marseille against RB Salzburg in the battle of underdogs. Marseille amassed a 2-0 lead in their opening leg win, but now must travel to Austria to protect their lead.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts, opinions and some play-by-play in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.

3:00 p.m. – Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal – Fox Sports 1

3:00 p.m. – RB Salzburg vs. Marseille – Fox Sports 2

, , , , , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home