Highlights: USMNT 3, Bolivia 0

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ryan Tolmich | 1 hour ago Follow @RyanTolmich
U.S. Men's National Team, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
18-year-old Timothy Weah netted his first goal for the U.S. Men’s National Team in their 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia.
Expectations continue to follow Josh Sargent, and the young forward continues to live up to each and every one.
With transfer season now underway, one club made a move while another is unsure of which star will come in.
The young stars came to play in the USMNT’s win over Bolivia.
Timothy Weah netted his first senior goal for the U.S. Men’s National Team, earning man of the match honors in the 3-0 win over Bolivia.
The USMNT kicks off tonight against Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
With the USMNT set to take on Bolivia tonight in Chester, us at SBI want to get you ready for the match.
Week 11 in the USL saw several changes in the league table.
Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch is hoping to make an impact in the USMNT’s friendly against Bolivia on Monday.
With U.S. Men’s National Team action looming, MLS still rolled on with a busy weekend headlined by one of the league’s top rivalries.
Comments