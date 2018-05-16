MLS Midweek Preview: Struggling Whitecaps, Earthquakes meet in Vancouver

MLS Midweek Preview: Struggling Whitecaps, Earthquakes meet in Vancouver

Just one match is on the MLS midweek schedule this week, and that match pits two teams looking to put together some sort of form after a darker period.

The struggling Vancouver Whitecaps play host the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday as both teams look to push into the Western Conference picture. As things stand, the Whitecaps sit fifth in the West despite a run featuring just one win in six matches. The Quakes, meanwhile, snapped a seven-match winless run last time out with a 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Both teams had playoff aspirations entering the season and, while both have struggled, Wednesday’s match could serve as an important momentum boost. The Whitecaps and Quakes met in last year’s postseason, where the Canadian side battered the opposition, 5-0.

This year’s Caps team has been different but, with Kei Kamara returning from injury, there could be better soccer on the horizon. Carl Robinson made a number of changes to his lineup last time out, as the team overcame a late deficit to earn a point thanks to a Kendall Waston header.

Quakes boss Mikael Stahre also made some changes in the team’s last match, switching to a different look in the 4-4-1-1. That switch put Chris Wondolowski on the bench, but the veteran forward responded with a goal and an assist in the victory.

