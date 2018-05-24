MLS releases eligible players for All-Star fan vote

With the Major League Soccer All-Star Game just a few months away, Thursday the league released the list of 184 players eligible to be voted to this year’s game.

The 2018 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for August 1 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the MLS All-Stars will face off against Juventus, the reigning Serie A champions. The 184 players eligible shakes out to eight players per team.

Fans will be able to vote for a goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and two forwards. The 11th player will be a forward and chosen based on fans playing EA SPORTS FIFA 18. Whichever eligible forward scores the most goals in FIFA 18 will be the final player in the starting XI for the MLS side.

Last season the MLS All-Stars faced off against Real Madrid in Chicago and settled for a 1-1 draw, but lost 4-2 in penalty kicks to the UEFA Champions League title holders. Dom Dwyer scored the lone goal for MLS in the 87th minute.

The voting will end on June 20 at 11:55 PM Pacific Time. Voting takes place on the MLS app.

Here is the list of players eligible to be voted on.

ATL Almiron, Miguel M
ATL Barco, Ezequiel M
ATL Gressel, Julian M
ATL Guzan, Brad GK
ATL Martinez, Josef F
ATL Nagbe, Darlington M
ATL Parkhurst, Michael D
ATL Pirez, Leandro D
CHI Ellis, Kevin D
CHI Kappelhof, Johan D
CHI Katai, Aleksandar M
CHI McCarty, Dax M
CHI Nikolic, Nemanja F
CHI Sanchez, Richard GK
CHI Schweinsteiger, Bastian M
CHI Vincent, Brandon D
COL Badji, Dominique M
COL Castillo, Edgar D
COL Gashi, Shkelzen F
COL Hairston, Marlon M
COL Howard, Tim GK
COL Martinez, Enzo M
COL Price, Jack M
COL Smith, Tommy D
CLB Artur M
CLB Afful, Harrison D
CLB Higuain, Federico M
CLB Santos, Pedro M
CLB Steffen, Zack GK
CLB Trapp, Wil M
CLB Valenzuela, Milton D
CLB Zardes, Gyasi F
DC Acosta, Luciano M
DC Arriola, Paul M
DC Asad, Yamil M
DC Birnbaum, Steve D
DC Brillant, Frederic D
DC Mattocks, Darren F
DC Mullins, Patrick F
DC Ousted, David GK
DAL Acosta, Kellyn M
DAL Barrios, Michael M
DAL Diaz, Mauro M
DAL Hayes, Jacori M
DAL Hedges, Matt D
DAL Lamah, Roland M
DAL Maurer, Jimmy GK
DAL Urruti, Maximiliano F
HOU Alexander, Eric M
HOU Beasley, DaMarcus D
HOU Elis, Alberth F
HOU Machado, Adolfo D
HOU Manotas, Mauro F
HOU Martinez, Tomas M
HOU Quioto, Romell F
HOU Willis, Joe GK
LA Alessandrini, Romain M
LA Bingham, David GK
LA Cole, Ashley D
LA dos Santos, Giovani F
LA dos Santos, Jonathan M
LA Ibrahimovic, Zlatan F
LA Kamara, Ola F
LA Lletget, Sebastian M
LAFC Beitashour, Steven D
LAFC Ciman, Laurent D
LAFC Feilhaber, Benny M
LAFC Miller, Tyler GK
LAFC Rossi, Diego F
LAFC Urena, Marco F
LAFC Vela, Carlos F
LAFC Zimmerman, Walker D
MIN Calvo, Francisco D
MIN Ibarra, Miguel M
MIN Ibson M
MIN Quintero, Darwin M
MIN Ramirez, Christian F
MIN Schuller, Rasmus M
MIN Shuttleworth, Bobby GK
MIN Thiesson, Jerome D
MTL Bush, Evan GK
MTL Jackson-Hamel, Anthony F
MTL Lovitz, Daniel D
MTL Piatti, Ignacio M
MTL Piette, Samuel M
MTL Raitala, Jukka D
MTL Taider, Saphir M
MTL Vargas, Jeisson M
NE Agudelo, Juan F
NE Bunbury, Teal F
NE Fagundez, Diego M
NE Farrell, Andrew D
NE Penilla, Cristian M
NE Rowe, Kelyn M
NE Turner, Matt GK
NE Zahibo, Wilfried M
NYC Herrera, Yangel M
NYC Johnson, Sean GK
NYC Medina, Jesus M
NYC Moralez, Maxi M
NYC Ring, Alexander M
NYC Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael F
NYC Tinnerholm, Anton D
NYC Villa, David F
NY Adams, Tyler M
NY Kaku M
NY Lawrence, Kemar D
NY Long, Aaron D
NY Parker, Tim D
NY Robles, Luis GK
NY Royer, Daniel M
NY Wright-Phillips, Bradley F
ORL Bendik, Joe GK
ORL Dwyer, Dom F
ORL El-Munir, Mohamed D
ORL Kljestan, Sacha M
ORL Meram, Justin M
ORL Mueller, Chris F
ORL Spector, Jonathan D
ORL Yotun, Yoshimar M
PHI Accam, David M
PHI Bedoya, Alejandro M
PHI Blake, Andre GK
PHI Dockal, Borek M
PHI Medunjanin, Haris M
PHI Rosenberry, Keegan D
PHI Sapong, CJ F
PHI Trusty, Auston D
POR Adi, Fanendo F
POR Attinella, Jeff GK
POR Blanco, Sebastian M
POR Chara, Diego M
POR Guzman, David M
POR Mabiala, Larrys D
POR Powell, Alvas D
POR Valeri, Diego M
RSL Beckerman, Kyle M
RSL Glad, Justen D
RSL Kreilach, Damir M
RSL Lennon, Brooks F
RSL Plata, Joao F
RSL Rimando, Nick GK
RSL Rusnák, Albert M
RSL Savarino, Jefferson F
SJ Eriksson, Magnus M
SJ Godoy, Anibal M
SJ Hoesen, Danny F
SJ Jungwirth, Florian D
SJ Lima, Nick D
SJ Tarbell, Andrew GK
SJ Vako M
SJ Wondolowski, Chris F
SEA Bruin, Will F
SEA Dempsey, Clint F
SEA Frei, Stefan GK
SEA Lodeiro, Nicolás M
SEA Marshall, Chad D
SEA Roldan, Cristian M
SEA Svensson, Gustav M
SEA Torres, Roman D
SKC Besler, Matt D
SKC Espinoza, Roger M
SKC Melia, Tim GK
SKC Opara, Ike D
SKC Russell, Johnny F
SKC Salloi, Daniel F
SKC Sanchez, Ilie M
SKC Zusi, Graham D
TOR Altidore, Jozy F
TOR Bono, Alex GK
TOR Bradley, Michael M
TOR Delgado, Marky M
TOR Giovinco, Sebastian F
TOR Osorio, Jonathan M
TOR van der Wiel, Gregory D
TOR Vazquez, Victor M
VAN Davies, Alphonso M
VAN de Jong, Marcel D
VAN Felipe M
VAN Kamara, Kei F
VAN Marinovic, Stefan GK
VAN Reyna, Yordy M
VAN Techera, Cristian M
VAN Waston, Kendall D

 

