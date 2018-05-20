Pulisic, McKennie headline young USMNT squad to face Bolivia

Pulisic, McKennie headline young USMNT squad to face Bolivia

U.S. Men's National Team

Pulisic, McKennie headline young USMNT squad to face Bolivia

U.S. Men’s National Team interim manager Dave Sarachan is sticking with youth as expected for the May 28 friendly at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania against Bolivia.

Christian Pulisic’s return to the USMNT was confirmed by Sarachan last month, and he’ll be joined by Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and a host of talented young players.

Pulisic is also tied for the most appearances in the 22-man squad with midfielder Joe Corona.

In addition to Pulisic and Corona, Eric Lichaj and Jorge Villafana are the only players with more than 10 caps for the USMNT.

Among the other intriguing names on the roster are Julian Green, who helped Greuther Furth survive relegation in the 2. Bundesliga and Manchester United youth product Matthew Olosunde.

Twenty of the 22 players called in for the Bolivia are based in Europe, with Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono and LAFC center back Walker Zimmerman being the only MLS representatives.

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid, Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Matthew Olosunde, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Villafana, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Joe Corona, Lynden Gooch, Julian Green, Alejandro Guido, Weston McKennie, Keaton Parks, Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin, Tim Weah

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich, Josh Sargent

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

6 comments
  • MMV

    I am just happy to see the kids! I am less concerned about results and more interested in several of this youngsters getting experience at the international level.

    Like

    Reply
  • quozzel

    I AM a little surprised no Gyasi Zardes, Tyler Adams (who is apparently headed to Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga), Zach Steffen, or Darlington Nagbe. Especially surprised about Adams and Steffen if the point was to blood as many young guys as possible.

    Still, I’m very geeked to see the young guys go.

    Like

    Reply
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Wonder how many changes will be made for the Euro friendlies.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home