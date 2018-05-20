Pulisic, McKennie headline young USMNT squad to face Bolivia

U.S. Men’s National Team interim manager Dave Sarachan is sticking with youth as expected for the May 28 friendly at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania against Bolivia.

Christian Pulisic’s return to the USMNT was confirmed by Sarachan last month, and he’ll be joined by Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and a host of talented young players.

Pulisic is also tied for the most appearances in the 22-man squad with midfielder Joe Corona.

In addition to Pulisic and Corona, Eric Lichaj and Jorge Villafana are the only players with more than 10 caps for the USMNT.

Among the other intriguing names on the roster are Julian Green, who helped Greuther Furth survive relegation in the 2. Bundesliga and Manchester United youth product Matthew Olosunde.

Twenty of the 22 players called in for the Bolivia are based in Europe, with Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono and LAFC center back Walker Zimmerman being the only MLS representatives.

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid, Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Matthew Olosunde, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Villafana, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Joe Corona, Lynden Gooch, Julian Green, Alejandro Guido, Weston McKennie, Keaton Parks, Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin, Tim Weah

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich, Josh Sargent