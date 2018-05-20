Pulisic, McKennie headline young USMNT squad to face Bolivia

U.S. Men’s National Team interim manager Dave Sarachan is sticking with youth as expected for the May 28 friendly at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania against Bolivia.
Christian Pulisic’s return to the USMNT was confirmed by Sarachan last month, and he’ll be joined by Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and a host of talented young players.
Pulisic is also tied for the most appearances in the 22-man squad with midfielder Joe Corona.
In addition to Pulisic and Corona, Eric Lichaj and Jorge Villafana are the only players with more than 10 caps for the USMNT.
Among the other intriguing names on the roster are Julian Green, who helped Greuther Furth survive relegation in the 2. Bundesliga and Manchester United youth product Matthew Olosunde.
Twenty of the 22 players called in for the Bolivia are based in Europe, with Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono and LAFC center back Walker Zimmerman being the only MLS representatives.
Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid, Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Matthew Olosunde, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Villafana, Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders: Joe Corona, Lynden Gooch, Julian Green, Alejandro Guido, Weston McKennie, Keaton Parks, Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin, Tim Weah
Forwards: Andrija Novakovich, Josh Sargent
I am just happy to see the kids! I am less concerned about results and more interested in several of this youngsters getting experience at the international level.
I AM a little surprised no Gyasi Zardes, Tyler Adams (who is apparently headed to Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga), Zach Steffen, or Darlington Nagbe. Especially surprised about Adams and Steffen if the point was to blood as many young guys as possible.
Still, I’m very geeked to see the young guys go.
I think those players will be added after the Philly game.
Rumors out that Tyler Adams to RB Leipzig
Wonder how many changes will be made for the Euro friendlies.
No Yedlin? No Brooks? I guess they need the rest.
