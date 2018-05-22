Report: Lynden Gooch drawing interest from Championship, MLS

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland have endured back-to-back relegations, but it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder isn’t likely to take a step down to the third division of English soccer.

According to Goal USA, Gooch is drawing interest from the English Championship following Sunderland’s relegation from the second division. Gooch has one year left on his contract with Sunderland as the club looks to rebuild following consecutive moves down the English ladder.

The report also states that Gooch has drawn interest from the San Jose Earthquakes. The Santa Cruz native is reportedly looking to stay in England, though, after moving to the country full time at age 16.

“All the players are in limbo, it’s kind of a waiting game now,” Gooch said. “That’s my home, it’s been my home the past six years. It’s a good place to play football, even if the past two years haven’t gone well, but hopefully we can bring the team back to where it belongs.”

“I’m committed to Europe, I want to stay in Europe as long as I can,” Gooch added. “MLS is something I’ll think about maybe a bit later, but I’m 22 years old and I really want to try and make a great career, whether it’s England or elsewhere in Europe.”

Gooch is currently with the USMNT for camp ahead of the upcoming match against Bolivia. The call-up is his second since the conclusion of World Cup qualifying as the midfielder previously joined the team against Portugal last fall.