Report: Lynden Gooch drawing interest from Championship, MLS

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland have endured back-to-back relegations, but it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder isn’t likely to take a step down to the third division of English soccer.
According to Goal USA, Gooch is drawing interest from the English Championship following Sunderland’s relegation from the second division. Gooch has one year left on his contract with Sunderland as the club looks to rebuild following consecutive moves down the English ladder.
The report also states that Gooch has drawn interest from the San Jose Earthquakes. The Santa Cruz native is reportedly looking to stay in England, though, after moving to the country full time at age 16.
“All the players are in limbo, it’s kind of a waiting game now,” Gooch said. “That’s my home, it’s been my home the past six years. It’s a good place to play football, even if the past two years haven’t gone well, but hopefully we can bring the team back to where it belongs.”
“I’m committed to Europe, I want to stay in Europe as long as I can,” Gooch added. “MLS is something I’ll think about maybe a bit later, but I’m 22 years old and I really want to try and make a great career, whether it’s England or elsewhere in Europe.”
Gooch is currently with the USMNT for camp ahead of the upcoming match against Bolivia. The call-up is his second since the conclusion of World Cup qualifying as the midfielder previously joined the team against Portugal last fall.
Gooch is really, really fast and has really impressed me with his technical ability…I’ve always been a little surprised he’s had a difficult time finding better teams than just Sunderland.
Dunno if it’s the bias against Americans, or just the bias against a plummeting Sunderland side. But he seems like genuine quality.
Love to see what he’s got when he has the likes of Pulisic, Adams, Nagbe, etc, around him instead of guys who are plummeting to League One.
I’d assume the hang up is sentimental. He’s been playing for a Sunderland youth or first team (at least part time) since age 10, moved back there to sign for them age 16, now 22. Imagine you’d been playing in one shape or form for the same team since you were in elementary school, you finally make the first team, and then this relegation cross-roads.
That being said, I don’t think it was his ideal destination because he wasn’t a routine starter.
This year is his peak with the team and he played in roughly 1/2 to 2/3 of the games including sub appearances. He’s 22, actually 3 years older than Pulisic. I think he’s roughly the age where players like him need to turn the corner and find the place that will play them. So I’d say another Championship team or MLS.
He has some interesting qualities but is kind of raw. Both him and Arriola (age 23) are similar ages, similarly inconsistent on crossing. Rowe (26) is another. I’m honestly more in the Saief camp since he can settle down and hit the precision ball in. But sometimes you need a runner.
Looks like a player with a eurosnob attitude. I think that it would be very good for him if he could join a good team in MLS and consistently start for them.
He is young enough to go back to Europe if he does well.
I do think some of the dual national types should consider MLS more, like Jermaine Jones did. It’s a fair point that far. However, I don’t think it’s a snob thing so much as both parents are from Europe, he was splitting time there starting age 10, and had moved back to be in Sunderland’s academy age 16. Like Johannsen or Holden before him, it’s probably basically what he knows.
If he wants a decent career he needs to leave Sunderland. On a team lacking talent, I thought he was unappreciated, not playing as much as his ability would seem to warrant. He definitely needs to be at a higher level than League One. Even MLS is better than that and is maybe a little better than the Championship, certainly no worse.
I think he’d finally start every game in League One, and he is career Sunderland, but can they afford him down a division, and would he then fall off the NT radar. You can watch Championship games on ESPN streaming. He drops down a league and I don’t know where we get tape from, how much effort we make to scout.
