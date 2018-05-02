Roma vs. Liverpool: Your Running Commentary

Liverpool put together a massive win in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal, but now the Reds have to finish the job against a Roma team that maintains a bit of hope.

Wednesday’s second leg clash in Rome will determine who faces Real Madrid in the UCL final, and it’s Liverpool that enters with a 5-2 lead. However, due to the two late away goals, Roma remains very much alive, especially considering their comeback performance against Barcelona just a few short weeks ago.

Liverpool turns once again to the regulars, although the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves the team a bit short in the midfield. Mohamed Salah obviously remains the key figure following a two-goal, two-assist effort in the opening leg.

Roma also features a lineup headlined by its stars, including Eden Dzeko, who scores one of the goals in the opening leg. Roma will almost certainly need to maintain a clean sheet, and, after being battered in a three-at-the-back system in the first leg, emerge in a more traditional 4-3-3.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts, opinions and some play-by-play in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.