SBI MLS Power Rankings (Week 13)

SBI MLS Power Rankings (Week 13)

SBI MLS Power Rankings

SBI MLS Power Rankings (Week 13)

The Portland Timbers continued their winning streak last weekend in Colorado, moving up to No. 5 in the SBI Power Rankings.

Giovanni Savarese’s men currently have the longest active winning streak this season with six consecutive victories.

The New York Red Bulls remained atop of the rankings, despite a 0-0 draw at home against the Philadelphia Union.

A scoreless draw against their rivals isn’t the end of the world for Jesse Marsch’s team and now they prepare for trip to New England this weekend.

As for the Union they move into the top ten after their draw in Harrison paired with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

The Columbus Crew flipped spots with NYCFC, while Atlanta United remains in the No. 2 spot behind NYRB.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings for Week 13:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. (Last Week- 1) NEW YORK RED BULLS (7-3-1)

Image (4) red_bulls_logo.jpg for post 11751

————————

2. (2) ATLANTA UNITED (8-3-2)

atlanta-united-logo-1

————————

3. (4) COLUMBUS CREW (7-3-4)

ColumbusCrew-Primary

————————

4. (3) NEW YORK CITY FC (7-3-3)

NYCFC logo

————————

5. (6) PORTLAND TIMBERS (6-3-2)

Image (1) TimbersRevsLogos-e1441389075309-150x200.jpg for post 127381

————————

6. (5) SPORTING KANSAS CITY (7-2-4)

Sporting Kansas City Logo

————————

7. (9) FC DALLAS (6-1-5)

Image (1) fc_dallas_logo.jpg for post 11692

————————

8. (7) LOS ANGELES FC (6-3-3)

————————

9. (8) ORLANDO CITY (6-5-1)

OCSCprimary

————————

10. (15) PHILADELPHIA UNION (5-5-3)

————————

11. (16) REAL SALT LAKE (6-6-1)

RSL Logo

————————

12. (10) NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (5-4-4)

Image (4) new_england_revolution_logo.jpg for post 9350

————————

13. (11) TORONTO FC (3-7-1)

Image (1) toronto_fc_logo.jpg for post 11700

————————

14. (12) HOUSTON DYNAMO (5-4-3)

Houston Dynamo Logo

————————

15. (13) VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (4-5-5)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Logo

————————

16. (14) LA GALAXY (5-7-1)

————————

17. (18) MINNESOTA UNITED (5-7-1)

minnesota-united-logo-static

————————

18. (17) CHICAGO FIRE (4-7-2)

Image (2) chicago_fire_logo.jpg for post 11727

————————

19. (21) D.C. UNITED (2-5-3)

————————

20. (19) SEATTLE SOUNDERS (2-6-2)

Seattle Sounders FC Logo

————————

21. (20) SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (2-7-3)

EarthquakesNewLogo

————————

22. (22) MONTREAL IMPACT (3-10)

Logo Impact MLS

————————

23. (23) COLORADO RAPIDS (2-7-2)

Image (2) colorado_rapids_logo.jpg for post 11739

Featured, SBI MLS Power Rankings

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home