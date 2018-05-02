SBI MLS Rookie of the Month: Chris Mueller

SBI MLS Rookie of the Month: Chris Mueller

SBI MLS Rookie of the Month

SBI MLS Rookie of the Month: Chris Mueller

After leading the NCAA in assists during his senior season, Chris Mueller was seen as a potential attacking difference-maker when Orlando City selected him in January’s draft. In April, Mueller certainly made quite a difference for a surging Orlando City team.

The Wisconsin product was on fire throughout the month, scoring in three consecutive matches as Orlando City cruised to an unbeaten month. While Mueller’s efforts helped Orlando shine in MLS play, it also earned the rookie honors as SBI MLS Rookie of the Month.

Mueller’s month began with a goal off the bench in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers. He followed it up with another finish in a 2-0 against the Philadelphia Union before firing a goal and an assist in a 3-2 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes.

The three goals have Mueller leading the rookie charts while also pushing him past Mo Adams and Alex Roldan for this month’s honors.

What did you think of Mueller’s performances? Which rookie stood out to you this month?

Share your thoughts below.

Featured, Major League Soccer, SBI MLS Rookie of the Month

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home