SBI Question of the Day: Which team would be the best fit for Fernando Torres?

Fernando Torres is out of contract this summer and several MLS teams appear to be in pursuit of the Spanish forward.

On Monday, news broke that the Chicago Fire were the frontrunners to sign him. The Fire reportedly have Torres’ Discovery Rights and, with Torres’ former Atletico teammate Veljko Paunovic serving as the club’s head coach, there’s an obvious connection.

But is there an obvious need? The Fire have long been in search for a No. 10 but Torres remains a No. 9 through and through. At that position, the Fire already have Nemanja Nikolic, last year’s Golden Boot winner. The two could almost certainly play together and both have the quality and experience to work in a two-striker system.

Still, there are other teams involved. The Montreal Impact, Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City are all said to be interested, with Peter Vermes confirming his side’s interest on Monday. Since Dom Dwyer’s departure, Sporting KC has been lacking a strong option at striker, and Torres could be seen as a very welcome addition to a team now missing playmaker Felipe Gutierrez.

The Impact’s defense has been their big problem, but any help for Ignacio Piatti would certainly be welcome. Anthony Jackson-Hamel provided some this past weekend, but the Impact could certainly use a leader and presence like Torres atop the field.

And then there are the Dynamo, who reportedly could have a good chance due to Torres’ preference for a warm-weather home. Goalscoring is rarely an issue with Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas leading the way, but, with two 22-year-old stars leading the charge, Torres could bring veteran leadership to an already dangerous attack.

With that said, which team do you think would be the best fit for Torres? Which team needs him most? How do you think he’d fare in MLS?

Vote in the poll below and discuss in the comment section: