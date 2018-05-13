Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Timbers claim first Cascadia match of the year

Round 11 in Major League Soccer concludes on Sunday with a trio of top fixtures headlining the day’s action. The first Cascadia Derby of the season opens the action with the Portland Timbers hosting the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park. Both sides are coming off important wins as they continue to push up the Western Conference standings.

A pair of high-flying attacks will square off in Orlando with the Lions hosting Atlanta United. Three points separate the teams in the Eastern Conference, with Orlando having a game in-hand. Atlanta snatched a 1-0 win in Orlando in the first of their three meetings last season.

The day’s action concludes at Banc of California Stadium with LAFC welcoming NYCFC to town. The hosts are looking to end their homestand in prime fashion against one of the East’s favorites. NYCFC are seeking a huge performance away from home after being plastered by their rivals back on May 5th.

The SBI team will be providing in-game updates and post-game breakdowns of each game, so follow along throughout what will certainly be a busy Sunday of MLS action.

Here is a rundown of Sunday’s MLS action:

Portland Timbers 1, Seattle Sounders 0

The 100th match between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders was a fairly dull affair for much of the game, but a late Sebastian Blanco goal provided some action in a 1-0 Timbers victory.

From an attacking perspective, this was one of the more drab Cascadia Derbies we’ve had. There were a couple chances on both sides, but rarely was there a moment that had fans ready to jump up in celebration.

The real fireworks came from a couple challenges in the first half that could have seen each team go down a man. The first one came in the 34th minute when Jordy Delem clattered into Diego Valeri. He was shown the yellow card for his actions, but a red certainly would have been justified.

Ten minutes later, Liam Ridgewell was guilty of a similar challenge. He, too, was brandished with the yellow card and was lucky to stay in the game.

Sebastian Blanco broke the scoreless deadlock in the 87th minute. He got free to collect a pass along the right side of the penalty area and easily chipped his shot over Stefan Frei. That was only the Timbers second shot on target for the entire match.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Blanco’s goal kept this form being one of the least memorable Cascadia Cup matches.

MOMENT OF MATCH: Blanco’s goal settled this match and gave the Timbers big rivalry win.

MATCH TO FORGET: Alex Roldan experienced some rookie growing pains in this one. Paired in the midfielder with his older brother, he didn’t do all that much and ended up with a yellow card to his name.

Atlanta United 1, Orlando City 0 (First Half)

Atlanta United took an early lead over Orlando City in the 11th minute, when Josef Martinez pounded a penalty into the left side of the net.

Greg Garza earned the penalty for the Five Stripes, as Cristian Higuita made contact with him near the top of the penalty area.

LAFC vs. New York City FC (10:30 p.m. EST, Fox Sports 1)

The night cap sees LAFC close out their four-match homestand at Banc of California Stadium against NYCFC.

Bob Bradley’s team are unbeaten in their last five matches, most recently defeating Minnesota United 2-0 midweek. Eduard Atuesta and Mark-Anthony Kaye got on the scoresheet that match, while playmakers Latif Blessing and Diego Rossi each registered assists.

NYCFC should be well rested since their 4-0 derby beatdown by the New York Red Bulls. It was the second out of their last three matches in which NYCFC was kept off the scoreboard.

David Villa and Maxi Moralez each have four goals apiece for Patrick Vieira’s team and are two vital pieces of the attack. Sunday’s showdown is the only meeting between the two teams this season.