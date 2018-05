The SBI Soccer Podcast is back in the aftermath of the Hudson River Derby. Joe Goldstein joins host Joe Hojnacki the show this week to talk about how the Red Bulls smashed New York City FC and where they sit as a whole early in the season.

The usual co-hosts of Ryan Tolmich and Joe Tansey also come on to talk Orlando City, a fun Sunday of MLS action, and the U.S. Open Cup.

Have a listen to the full show below.