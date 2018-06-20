Novakovich loaned to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard after signing new Reading contract

Andrija Novakovich will be taking a step up after thriving in a loan spell with Telstar last season.

Reading announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Men’s National Team forward has been loaned to Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard. The move comes as Novakovich also signs a new contract that will keep him under the Reading umbrella through 2020.

Fortuna is set to play in the Dutch top flight for the first time in 18 years after finishing second in the Eerste Divisie in 2017-18.

“There were several potential clubs, but my choice of Fortuna is a very conscious one,” Novakovich said. “They tried even harder than the rest to convince me. That made me trust them. I really believe in their plans for the future. Last season they have already shown where those plans can lead.

“Fortuna is ambitious and I am too. They offer me a great stage to prove myself on a higher level.”

Novakovich scored 19 goals in 35 league appearances last season for Telstar in the Dutch second division. In addition, the 21-year-old striker has made two senior appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team, most recently featuring in the 2-1 loss to the Republic of Ireland.

“I am delighted that Andrija has chosen us,” technical director Mustafa Aztopal tsaid. “He played an excellent season with Telstar, which meant several Eredivisie clubs were after his signature. We have done our best to get him to Sittard and with success. Andrija believes in the project we started and has confidence in the club.

“With him we get a complete striker who has a good understanding of space, is pretty fast and who is not afraid to carry out his defensive tasks. He is an American international and just as ambitious as we are. I am therefore convinced that next season he will become one of the most important players in our team. Andrija already told me that he is happy to be part of Fortuna family now.”