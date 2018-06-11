NYCFC officially confirms Patrick Vieira's departure for Nice

Patrick Vieira’s time in MLS is officially finished.

After Manchester City’s announcement on Sunday, NYCFC issued their own release on Monday, confirming Vieira’s departure for French side OGC Nice. Vieira leaves NYCFC after two years with the club, joining Nice with immediate effect.

Vieira will be joined by several members of his backroom staff as Assistant Coach Christian Lattanzio Performance Coach, Kristian Wilson and Physical Performance Coach Matt Cook will also make the move to France.

The club says an announcement on Vieira’s replacement will come at a later date.

“I would like to thank City Football Group and New York City FC for the opportunity to have coached this tremendous football club. Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly.”

“Having the opportunity to be a Head Coach in New York is something many dream of. Our incredibly passionate fans have made this one of the most special experiences I’ve had in football. Thank you to each and every one of you that stands by the team day in and day out. From the fantastic staff in the front office, the outstanding sporting department lead by Claudio Reyna and the immensely talented players, New York City FC is a Club with a wonderful future ahead of it – I will always be a fan and it will hold a special place in my heart.”

Vieira spent two-and-a-half years with NYCFC, leading the team to two consecutive playoff berths. The club currently sits second in the East with 28 points through 15 matches.

NYCFC returns to action against Toronto FC on June 24 following the World Cup break.