Report: Patrick Vieira decision could come as soon as Thursday

Patrick Vieira continues to be linked with the job at French club Nice, and it appears those links could be edging closer to a resolution.

According to L’Equipe, Vieira is expected to announce a decision to join Nice as soon as Thursday. Vieira has been widely reported to be the favorite to succeed Lucien Favre, who was recently hired to manage Borussia Dortmund.

The report says Nice remains “optimistic” over Vieira’s status, despite the extended deliberation process.

Vieira has been with New York City FC for two-and-a-half seasons with this year’s team widely seen as a potential MLS Cup contender. The club’s most recent match, though, was a setback as NYCFC fell to the rival New York Red Bulls, 4-0, in U.S. Open Cup play.

NYCFC returns to action on Saturday for a match against a fellow contender in Atlanta United.