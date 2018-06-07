Report: Patrick Vieira decision could come as soon as Thursday

Report: Patrick Vieira decision could come as soon as Thursday

MLS- New York City FC

Report: Patrick Vieira decision could come as soon as Thursday

Patrick Vieira continues to be linked with the job at French club Nice, and it appears those links could be edging closer to a resolution.

According to L’Equipe, Vieira is expected to announce a decision to join Nice as soon as Thursday. Vieira has been widely reported to be the favorite to succeed Lucien Favre, who was recently hired to manage Borussia Dortmund.

The report says Nice remains “optimistic” over Vieira’s status, despite the extended deliberation process.

Vieira has been with New York City FC for two-and-a-half seasons with this year’s team widely seen as a potential MLS Cup contender. The club’s most recent match, though, was a setback as NYCFC fell to the rival New York Red Bulls, 4-0, in U.S. Open Cup play.

NYCFC returns to action on Saturday for a match against a fellow contender in Atlanta United.

, Featured, MLS- New York City FC

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home