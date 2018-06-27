World Cup Day 14: Live Commentary

International Soccer

Groups E and F headline group stage action on Wednesday with four matches taking place across Russia.

Six teams are battling for four places in the Round of 16 while two teams look to spoil the party.

Mexico’s clash with Sweden is one of two matches to kick off the day, as both sides are still alive in Group D. El Tri is coming off of a 2-1 win over South Korea while Sweden fell to Germany, 2-1, in heartbreaking fashion.

Germany also remains alive heading into their final match against South Korea. A Toni Kroos free kick in stoppage time on Saturday helped the Germans down the Swedes. South Korea is still alive, though, but results will need to go their way.

Group E sees three teams remaining in the race for advancing with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland all alive. Brazil’s clash with Serbia is the main course this afternoon with both teams coming off opposite results. Brazil beat Costa Rica, 2-0, last Friday, while Serbia fell to the Swiss, 2-1.

Switzerland faces off with the already eliminated Ticos looking to advance into the knockout stage. Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri helped the Swiss to an important come-from-behind win over Serbia last Friday.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on today’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    No penalty kick. Ball hits Chicharito’s arm as it hits his chest as VAR confirms no handball.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    like in chemistry class, one of the two atoms has to get the electron. it can’t just stay in the middle. mexico and Denmark are both fighting the midfield battle. who will win?

  • Ryan Tolmich

    26th minute – Settled down a bit now as El Tri gets into a rhythm. Have had the better of possession, but Sweden the better of the chances aside from Vela’s curler.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    a dangerous cross pulled down inside the six by the mexico keeper

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    wow this match is ON! these two are just going all out and the action is fast and furious!

  • Ives Galarcep

    22nd minute- Germany and South Korea are goal-less. Germany need at least a draw to have any chance of reaching the knockout rounds, while South Korea needs a win and help to have any hope.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    shot mexico! mexico intercepts some weak back passing by Denmark and carlos rips a shot just wide!

  • Ryan Tolmich

    17th minute – VELA JUST WIDE! Great sequence for El Tri as Lozano, Chicharito and Vela combine. Vela curls his shot INCHES wide. Nearly for Mexico.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    15th minute, both sides make forays forward but no score.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    15th minute – Forsberg with a shot now but it’s way high. Sweden playing about as well as they could hope so far.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    a clubbing in the Denmark back field. mexico foul the man to stop the play before it developes.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    11th minute – Corner Kick for Sweden is flicked on and bicycled but its just wide. Great chance for Sweden.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    there are two sides to concacaf and mexico is on the side that makes me proud.

    mexico undeterred begin possessing the ball in the Denmark half.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Not a great start for Mexico. Two early yellow cards for El Tri, but Sweden can’t beat Ochoa with the second free kick. Mexico needs to calm down a bit.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    6th minute, a Sweden free kick just outside the Mexican box tests the Mexican keeper but it’s still 0-0.

  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    mexico-sweden is under way with mexico going from right to left in their green and white kits and Sweden going from left to right in their yellow and blue kits.

