World Cup Matchday 7: Live Commentary

For the first time in this World Cup, all three matches on Wednesday will see teams playing their second match of the group stage.
Group B heavyweights Portugal and Spain will now expect a full three points for their respective matches in Russia, while Uruguay’s clash with Saudi Arabia is sandwiched between those two. Portugal faces off with Morocco to begin the day in Moscow, with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo looking to add to his three goals so far. Morocco fell, 1-0, in heartbreaking fashion to Iran, as an own goal doomed their fate in stoppage time. Midfielder Hakim Ziyech will look to spark his team to a possible upset against the defending European champs.
Group A’s lone match of the day sees teams coming off opposite results in their respective openers. Uruguay snatched a late 1-0 win against Egypt in their opener, with Jose Gimenez heading in the winner in stoppage time. Star strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez will look for a much smoother performance on Matchday 7. Saudi Arabia was trounced, 5-0, by hosts Russia last Thursday, and will look to avoid a similar result on Wednesday. Mohammed Al Sahlawi leads the attack for Saudi Arabia following his 10 goals domestically in 2017-18.
A pair of unbeaten sides square off in Kazan for the final match of the day as Iran faces Spain. Iran used a dramatic winner to down Morocco, 1-0, in their opener and will look for a strong performance against the Spanish. 24-year-old Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar in his recent domestic campaign and Iran will hope the midfielder can replicate that form for the national team. Diego Costa scored a brace for Spain in their 3-3 draw vs. Portugal, while Nacho scored one of the goals of the tournament so far.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches. Feel free to jump in the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.
Enjoy the action.
About to kickoff between Portugal and Morroco. Very attacking group from Portugal with Ronaldo and Guedes leading the front line.
GOAL PORTUGAL! Guess who? Ronaldo pops up in just the fourth minute to give Portugal the lead in the fourth minute. Thunderous header from a corner kick and it’s 1-0 early.
If Ronaldo continues this scoring run and Portugal goes far we are going to witness a WC like Maradonna with Argentina in 86
Last three Golden Boot winners have scored six, five and five. Looking like Ronaldo should smash those, but he has a longgggg way to go before getting near the record of 13(!) from 1958.
Well sure – if you want to say Just Fontaine for France – who scored 4 in the third place game – is a comparator of the modern game.
I’m not talking just about scoring goals, but scoring important goals to carry your team. He did it in the last Euros; lets see if he can do it again; and if he does, it will be incredible.
Oh I most certainly agree. If he keeps playing like this, adds a few more big goals, we’ll be discussing an all-time performance.
And not that I witnessed Maradonna in 86, but that/he is pretty much all anyone talks about from that WC in Mexico.
Morocco looking a bit better since the goal. Doing better in possession, although Ronaldo did narrowly miss another dangerous chance. Have the feeling he isn’t done today.
Portugal struggling in attack a bit. Just not very crisp over these last few minutes. Still holding on to that 1-0 lead in the 35th minute.
Late chance for Morocco. Portugal loses Benatia on the back post on a free kick, but the Juventus defender just can’t quite get to it.
HALFTIME: Portugal up a goal on the Ronaldo goal, but Morocco certainly still in it. Morocco played well in the closing stages and looked more comfortable as the game wore on. Would expect more Ronaldo heroics, though. He’s been that good through the first game-and-a-half.
Second half is underway.
Morocco still on the front foot. Definitely the more active/attacking team. Portugal doing well to keep them out so far.
WHAT A SAVE FROM PATRICIO! Unreal stop from the Portugal goalkeeper. Headed shot from Belhanda but Patricio makes a diving stop in the 57th minute. Morocco still knocking…
FINAL: Morocco definitely the better attacking team, but no goal in a loss to Portugal. Ronaldo does it again, and is definitely the star of the World Cup so far.
a morocco player gets happy feet and sends it over the bar from close range.
my two cents: if they can do that in a wc, then i guess i shouldn’t feel bad about having done that.
saw the game from about the 60th minute. portugal get all three points, but i thought morocco looked to be more in control, the better side. (was portugal just defending their 1-0 lead?)
Morocco was the better team for about 80 minutes or so. Took control of the game after the Portugal goal and created several chances. Very unlucky to not get a goal or two.
Second game about to kick off. Uruguay the heavy favorites as Cavani and Suarez start up top against a Saudi Arabia team that gave up five to Russia last time out. Has the potential to be a blowout but this World Cup has already had plenty of surprises.
And we’re off between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.
Free kick for Saudi Arabia in the eighth minute but it goes off the wall and way over the bar.
