World Cup Matchday 7: Live Commentary

For the first time in this World Cup, all three matches on Wednesday will see teams playing their second match of the group stage.

Group B heavyweights Portugal and Spain will now expect a full three points for their respective matches in Russia, while Uruguay’s clash with Saudi Arabia is sandwiched between those two. Portugal faces off with Morocco to begin the day in Moscow, with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo looking to add to his three goals so far. Morocco fell, 1-0, in heartbreaking fashion to Iran, as an own goal doomed their fate in stoppage time. Midfielder Hakim Ziyech will look to spark his team to a possible upset against the defending European champs.

Group A’s lone match of the day sees teams coming off opposite results in their respective openers. Uruguay snatched a late 1-0 win against Egypt in their opener, with Jose Gimenez heading in the winner in stoppage time. Star strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez will look for a much smoother performance on Matchday 7. Saudi Arabia was trounced, 5-0, by hosts Russia last Thursday, and will look to avoid a similar result on Wednesday. Mohammed Al Sahlawi leads the attack for Saudi Arabia following his 10 goals domestically in 2017-18.

A pair of unbeaten sides square off in Kazan for the final match of the day as Iran faces Spain. Iran used a dramatic winner to down Morocco, 1-0, in their opener and will look for a strong performance against the Spanish. 24-year-old Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar in his recent domestic campaign and Iran will hope the midfielder can replicate that form for the national team. Diego Costa scored a brace for Spain in their 3-3 draw vs. Portugal, while Nacho scored one of the goals of the tournament so far.

The SBI Editorial Staff will be on hand all day long providing live commentary of the matches. Feel free to jump in the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoy the action.