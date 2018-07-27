SBISoccer.com

American teen Ben Lederman leaves Barcelona

Americans Abroad

Ben Lederman’s time with Barcelona is over as the midfielder will now move on to a new club.

The 18 year old’s time with Barcelona is over after spending seven seasons in the club’s academy. Lederman spent last season playing for the club’s U-18 team and, according to ESPN, is expected to join Belgian side Gent in pursuit of first team action.

“After seven years, it’s time to say goodbye to the best club in the world,” he wrote on social media.

“It’s been a unique and unforgettable experience at Barcelona. I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, physios, delegates and, above all, La Masia. You have all helped me improve as a footballer and as a person.

“A great spell in my life now comes to an end, but a new one begins — it’s time to keep fighting for my dream.”

Lederman’s time with Barcelona featured several ups and downs. In 2014, he was one of nine youth players ruled to have been signed illegally in a decision from FIFA, who barred the American from training with the club. Lederman returned to Barcelona after receiving a Polish passport.

Now, Lederman looks to join Gent, who finished fourth in the Belgian first division last season.

