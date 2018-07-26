ICC Rewind: Liverpool edges Man City, Juventus downs Bayern, and more

Liverpool got the better of Manchester City twice during the 2017-18 Premier League season, and the Reds carried that trend over to Wednesday night in the International Champions Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fought its way back for a 2-1 win at MetLife Stadium over their Premier League rivals.

Leroy Sane’s finish in the 57th minute opened things for City, who had the better offensive chances up to then. The lead did not last long though as Mohamed Salah leveled the match in the 63rd minute for the Reds.

Sadio Mane’s 94th-minute penalty kick sealed the comeback win for Liverpool as they bounced back from a weekend defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s a closer look at the rest of Wednesday’s International Champions Cup results:

Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0

The defending Serie A champions got the better of their German opponents at Lincoln Financial Field, using a brace from a newly-acquired striker.

Andrea Favilli’s first-half brace was all the Serie A side needed to claim a 2-0 victory. A bad back pass by Bayern allowed the Italian to score his first of the match in the 32nd minute.

Favilli doubled his tally in the 40th minute, beating Sven Ulreich with a fine finish. A great chipped ball by Alex Sandro allowed the Italian youth striker to add to his side’s lead.

Bayern improved after the break but was unable to score. U.S. defender Chris Richards played the entire secondhalf helping quiet Juventus’ attack.

Borussia Dortmund 2 (3), Benfica 2 (4)

Benfica battled back for a 4-3 shootout win over Borussia Dortmund at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

A pair of Maximilian Philipp goals separated by two minutes gave the Bundesliga side a 2-0 lead after 22 minutes.

Andre Almeida began the comeback for the Portuguese side in the 51st minute before Alfa Semedo equalized in the 69th.

Benfica keeper Mile Svilar made two saves in the penalty shootout to preserve the win. USMNT midfielder Christian Pulisic started and played 46 minutes for Dortmund before being subbed off.

Tottenham Hotspur 4, Roma 1

Tottenham Hotspur erased an early deficit in San Diego to down Serie A’s AS Roma 4-1.

Partik Schick’s third minute opener had Roma up early but the match flipped in the Premier League side’s favor shortly after.

Fernando Llorente netted a pair of goals in a nine-minute span to give Tottenham a 2-1 lead after 18 minutes. Lucas Moura added a third in the 28th minute before capping off his strong performance with his second of the match in the 44th.

USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played the full 90 minutes for Spurs.

AC Milan 1 (8) – Manchester United 1 (9)

Manchester United grabbed a 9-8 shootout win over AC Milan after the teams were level 1-1 after 90 minutes.

A 12th-minute opener by Suso put the Italian side in front before Alexis Sanchez equalized in the 15th minute for the Red Devils.

Ander Herrera scored twice in the shootout, including the winning PK in the ninth round. Milan missed five penalties, while United missed four.

Franck Kessie missed the all-important final PK for Milan, handing United the win.