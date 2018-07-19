Reports: Bristol City closing in on Zack Steffen transfer

Zack Steffen enjoyed a breakout year in 2017, and become a U.S. Men’s National Team player in 2018. For his next trick, Steffen could be ready to make a move back to Europe.

The Columbus Crew have received a $3.9 million transfer offer from English Championship side Bristol City, MLS Soccer reported on Wednesday. According to a report from Goal.com, Steffen is leaning toward agreeing to a move, which would clear the way for the teams to finalize a deal.

Steffen, 23, joined the Crew from German club SC Freiburg in July 2016, eventually taking over the starting goalkeeper position. In 50 regular season appearances, Steffen has recorded 16 shutouts and helped the team to a berth in the 2017 Eastern Conference Championship.

The USMNT goalkeeper was MLS’ Player of the Month for May after not conceding a single goal in the Crew’s five matches. Steffen helped the Crew to a 3-0-2 record in that month, and has seven clean sheets in 16 league matches in 2018.

This year has also seen Steffen earn his first caps with the USMNT, making his debut in January against Bosnia-Herzegovina and starting against France in the USMNT’s 1-1 draw back on June 9th. With his lack of USMNT experience however, Steffen most likely would need to go through an appeals panel to receive authorization to play in England.

Bristol City kicks off its 2018-19 season on August 4th against Nottingham Forest. The Crew will be back in league action on Saturday against Orlando City.