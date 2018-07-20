Romain Gall completes transfer to Malmo

Americans Abroad

Romain Gall has been tearing up the Swedish Allsvenskan since making the jump from a Third-division club to Sundsvall.

Reigning Swedish champion Malmo took notice, and went after the American midfielder, completing a transfer for Gall on Wednesday in a $560,000 deal.

The 23-year-old former U.S. Under-20 national team standout left the Crew after the 2015 season, signing with Swedish third-division side Nykopings BIS, where he played well enough to catch the attention of several Swedish clubs, including Sundsvall, which signed him a year later.

Gall has been on a goal-scoring tear, scoring nine goals for Sundsvall, a run that caught the attention of Malmo.

Now Gall is poised to join a Malmo side that will be competing in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

