Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Martinez sets career hat-trick record, Sounders take down Whitecaps, and more

Derbies headline Saturday’s Major League Soccer action with multiple teams seeking important wins in the ever-changing playoff positions.

The main course comes from Red Bull Arena with the New York Red Bulls hosting the New England Revolution in an Eastern Conference clash. New York snatched their first win under new head coach Chris Armas last weekend, and will seek a similar result on Saturday.

The Texas Derby also occurs tonight with FC Dallas facing the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium. Both teams grabbed points in their last league matches, with Dallas shutting down Chicago 3-1 at home.

Also, the Los Angeles Galaxy travels to face the Philadelphia Union, while Wayne Rooney and D.C. United face Atlanta United away from home. The Seattle Sounders will seek a win over rivals Vancouver at home, while the night concludes with Portland’s home date with Montreal.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1- Final

Josef Martinez stole the show, as he often does, as Atlanta United took care of D.C. Untied without much trouble.

D.C. went on top early thanks to a goal from Zoltan Stieber, but the rest of the game belonged to Martinez, who recorded his third hat trick of the year the sixth of his career, setting a new MLS record.

His first goal came in the 30th minute when he headed home a cross from Hector Villalba. His second gave Atlanta the lead in the 54th minute. It was another header off a deflected cross from Julian Gressel. The record setting third goal came in the 74th minute, when he picked up a pass, weaved through the defense, rounded David Ousted in goal, and tapped the ball into an empty net.

Atlanta uses the win to maintain their hold on the top spot in the Supporters Shield standings. Four points seperate them from New York City FC in second place.

Man of the Match: All Josef Martinez does is score goals. Today was his third hat trick of the season and an MLS record sixth of his short MLS career.

Moment of the Match: Martinez’s second goal made D.C. United’s early lead a distant memory, but it was his third that took the most skill and made a little bit of history.

Match to Forget: Steve Birnbaum had a weak day in central defense.

Seattle Sounders 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 0- Second Half

Referee Chris Penso awarded the Sounders a penalty kick in just the fifth minute for a handball in the penalty area on defender Doneil Henry. Nicolas Lodeiro easily converted past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic for his third goal of the season and the early 1-0 lead.

Lodeiro doubled the lead with a thunderous strike from 25 yards out just past the half-hour mark. The Uruguayan midfielder seemed to catch Marinovic — who managed to get a glove on the ball despite diving the wrong direction — napping. It was Lodeiro’s fourth goal of the season, while Victor Rodriguez earned his second assist of campaign on the play.

Penso initially awarded the Whitecaps a penalty kick late in first-half stoppage time for a handball on Chad Marshall. After reviewing the play, however, he ruled that the ball struck Marshall in the shoulder.

Whitecaps midfielder Efrain Juarez was ejected from the match in the 77th minute, picking up one yellow card for a rough tackle and quickly earning a second card for dissent.

Designated Player Raul Ruidiaz made his Sounders debut in the 60th minute to raucous cheers from the crowd of 41,849. The two-time Liga MX golden boot winner drew a yellow card moments after entering the match. He nearly opened his account in the 68th minute, tracking down a through ball behind the defense but failing to seriously challenge Marinovic.

Man of the Match: Nicolas Lodeiro. Scored both goals, and probably should have had an assist. Among the team leaders in touches and passes, he frustrated and flummoxed Whitecaps defenders all afternoon. A vintage Lodeiro performance.

Moment of the Match: The fifth minute penalty kick allowed the Sounders to play on the front foot for one of the few times this season.

Match to Forget: Doneil Henry. Committed the hand ball that gifted the Sounders an early lead. Picked up an early yellow card in a dangerous spot that could have led to a second goal. Earned one of the Whitecaps’ few good looks of the afternoon in the 20th minute, but sent a short-range header well over the crossbar.

Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Seven points separate these Eastern Conference foes who begin the first of a home-and-home this weekend.

Chicago has lost three straight in league play, despite a steamrolling of Louisville City in the U.S. Open Cup midweek. Hungarian Nemanja Nikolic leads the team with nine goals, but defensively the Fire will need to be better. After acquiring Niko Hasler in a trade from Chicago on Friday, that could help those odds.

TFC are winless in their last six league outings, allowing 15 goals during that span. Defensively, they will need some leadership from veterans Gregory van der Wiel and Michael Bradley. Greg Vanney’s men just acquired rookie forward Jon Bakero from Chicago in a trade on Friday, while Jozy Altidore is expected to return tonight from injury.

Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic show comes to Philadelphia on Saturday night as the Galaxy conclude a two-match East Coast trip.

Sigi Schmid’s side are unbeaten in their last six matches, scoring two or more goals in five of those six. Ibrahimovic leads the team with 11 goals, but Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini will also provide problems for a young Union backline.

Philly booked their place into the U.S. Open Cup semifinals with a slim 1-0 success over Orlando City on Wednesday. In that match, homegrown centerbacks Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie shined in shutting down veteran Dom Dwyer.

Offensively, Jamaican forward Cory Burke will expect to start after a two-goal performance in his last league outing.

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

This historic rivalry writes another chapter in its story with the Red Bulls welcoming the Revolution to town.

Marc Rzatkowski shined in Chris Armas’ first win as head coach, scoring a brace in last weekend’s 3-2 triumph over Sporting KC. Bradley Wright-Phillips also got on the scoresheet and will need another big game against a physical Revolution centerback pair.

The Revs have lost two-in-a-row and are winless in three overall. Leading scorer Teal Bunbury has quieted down a little, failing to score during this stretch for Brad Friedel’s men.

New England won 2-1 in their first meeting this season on June 2nd.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City -7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two teams struggling for consistency will duke it out in Columbus, needing three points in the East.

Gregg Berhalter’s men have been shutout in back-to-back matches and will need that to change against a poor Orlando City side. Gyasi Zardes’ has 11 goals this season for the Crew, but he will need help from his teammates for the Crew to get a win.

Orlando won 2-1 last weekend over TFC but saw themselves eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup midweek.

James O’Connor will once against rely on the talent of Dom Dwyer and Chris Mueller offensively, while defensively they need centerbacks Amro Tarek and R.J. Allen to step up.

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

The first of three Texas Derbies takes place on Saturday with the Dynamo hosting FC Dallas at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Houston rolled to a place in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals as they eliminated defending champs Sporting KC on Wednesday. Headlining the Dynamo’s creative attack is Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis who have combined for 18 league goals in 2018. Romell Quioto also scored a brace midweek for the winners.

Dallas has won three of their last four in league play and used a trio of goals last weekend to down the Fire at home. Roland Lamah and Maxi Urruti have quieted offensively, but Carlos Greuzo has stepped up nicely in recent weeks.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

RSL cruised past the Rapids in their first meeting this season and Mike Petke’s side will look for a similar result on Saturday.

A two-match winning run was ended last weekend for RSL as they fell 3-2 on the road at Minnesota. Petke’s post-match comments about the poor refereeing will see him suspended for tonight and next weekend’s matches for RSL.

Colorado drew 0-0 at home against Houston a week ago, but are winless in their last three overall. Dominique Badji leads the team with seven goals, while Giles Barnes made his debut for the team last weekend after being acquired from Liga MX.

RSL won 3-0 over Colorado in their first meeting this season back in April.

Portland Timbers vs. Montreal Impact – 11 p.m. (ESPN+)

The night’s action concludes at Providence Park with the Timbers hosting Montreal.

Giovanni Savarese’s men were eliminated from USOC play, falling 4-3 against new boys LAFC. Despite their midweek protest to the league, the Timbers will now need to focus on tonight’s league fixture. The pair of Samuel Armenteros and Diego Valeri have 12 goals and eight assists between them.

The Impact won 2-0 against San Jose last weekend, using goals from playmakers Saphir Taider and Nacho Piatti. That duo will need to be on form again tonight if Montreal wants a chance at points on the road.