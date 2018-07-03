SBI MLS Power Rankings: Week 19

The top two spots on the latest SBI MLS Power Rankings may still be filled by Eastern Conference teams, but the East’s grip on top end of the rankings has been loosened as FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC continue to climb.

FC Dallas has won four of five to keep moving up the West standings, while LAFC has rattled off three wins in a row despite not having Mexican star Carlos Vela. Both teams continue to trail West leaders Sporting Kansas City, but it’s safe to call them the hottest teams in the West right now.

The bottom of the rankings have also seen a shakeup in recent weeks. The Colorado Rapids have won two straight to make a move, while the Montreal Impact’s recent run of four wins in five have them making a big move.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings for Week 19:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. NEW YORK RED BULLS (10-4-2)

2. ATLANTA UNITED (11-3-4)



3. FC DALLAS (9-2-5)

4. LOS ANGELES FC (9-4-3)

5. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (9-3-5)

6. NEW YORK CITY FC (9-4-4)

7. PORTLAND TIMBERS (7-3-5)

8. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (7-4-6)

9. COLUMBUS CREW (8-5-6)

10. LA GALAXY (6-7-3)

11. CHICAGO FIRE (6-7-5)

12. MONTREAL IMPACT (7-11)

13. HOUSTON DYNAMO (6-6-3)

14. REAL SALT LAKE (7-8-2)

15. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (6-7-5)

16. PHILADELPHIA UNION (6-8-3)

17. TORONTO FC (4-9-3)

18. ORLANDO CITY (6-10-1)

19. COLORADO RAPIDS (4-9-3)

20. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (3-9-3)

21. MINNESOTA UNITED (5-10-1)



22. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (2-9-6)

23. D.C. UNITED (2-7-4)