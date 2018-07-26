SBISoccer.com

Thursday Kickoff: Navas set for new contract, AC Milan after Morata and more

Thursday Kickoff: Navas set for new contract, AC Milan after Morata and more

European Soccer

Thursday Kickoff: Navas set for new contract, AC Milan after Morata and more

A star goalkeeper looks set to remain with his current club while a big-name striker could be on the move for a major fee.

Real Madrid is reportedly set to offer Keylor Navas a new contract despite reported links with Thibaut Courtois. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly demanding a £62 million fee from AC Milan for Alvaro Morata. (REPORT)

Russian star Aleksandr Golovin will reportedly undergo a medical with Monaco. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly registered interest in Harry Maguire, but Leicester has insisted the defender isn’t for sale. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho clarified that Anthony Martial left Manchester United’s U.S. tour to attend the birth of his child, not because of reported links away from the club. (REPORT)

Ciro Immobile insists he is happy with Lazio. (REPORT)

In the wake of rumors linking Paul Pogba with a return to Juventus, manager Massimiliano Allegri says he is “happy” for the midfielder following his World Cup success. (REPORT)

Andre Schurrle has joined Fulham on a two-year deal. (REPORT)

Chelsea has signed veteran goalkeeper Rob Green. (REPORT)

Newcastle has signed Swiss international Fabian Schar from Deportivo la Coruna. (REPORT)

, , , , , , , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Master of the Obvious

    The fan responses in the link to Schurrle signing with Fulham make me re-think what the Craven in Craven Cottage stands for – lol.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home