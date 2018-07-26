Thursday Kickoff: Navas set for new contract, AC Milan after Morata and more

A star goalkeeper looks set to remain with his current club while a big-name striker could be on the move for a major fee.

Real Madrid is reportedly set to offer Keylor Navas a new contract despite reported links with Thibaut Courtois. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly demanding a £62 million fee from AC Milan for Alvaro Morata. (REPORT)

Russian star Aleksandr Golovin will reportedly undergo a medical with Monaco. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly registered interest in Harry Maguire, but Leicester has insisted the defender isn’t for sale. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho clarified that Anthony Martial left Manchester United’s U.S. tour to attend the birth of his child, not because of reported links away from the club. (REPORT)

Ciro Immobile insists he is happy with Lazio. (REPORT)

In the wake of rumors linking Paul Pogba with a return to Juventus, manager Massimiliano Allegri says he is “happy” for the midfielder following his World Cup success. (REPORT)

Andre Schurrle has joined Fulham on a two-year deal. (REPORT)

Chelsea has signed veteran goalkeeper Rob Green. (REPORT)

Newcastle has signed Swiss international Fabian Schar from Deportivo la Coruna. (REPORT)