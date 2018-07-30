SBISoccer.com

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss MLS All-Star Game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss MLS All-Star Game

Featured

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Star Game will be without the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Following Sunday’s win over Orlando City, the LA Galaxy announced that Ibrahimović will miss Wednesday’s All-Star Game against Juventus at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Ibrahimvoic scored three goals in Sunday’s match, guiding the Galaxy to a 4-3 win.

The Galaxy cited the team’s recent schedule that featured three games in just eight days. Due to the travel involved, Ibrahimovic will remain in Los Angeles and will miss the Galaxy’s next MLS match on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids due to MLS policy.

“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” said Ibrahimović. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”

Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals in 17 games since joining the Galaxy in March.

, , , Featured, MLS All-Star Game, MLS- LA Galaxy

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • Gary Page

    One thing you have to admire about Ibra is that his focus is on his team winning titles. That’s his main concern. You need to remember he is coming back from a serious knee injury and his coach kept him out of a prior league match that involved long travel and artificial turf. It makes sense for him and his team that he not risk injury playing in a meaningless exhibition, which is what the All Star game is. The All star game is fun for fans and has also been kind of a way to measure MLS progress by playing some of the best club teams in the world. I agree with Panda that maybe its time has come and gone. MLS has progressed to the point now that it doesn’t need this game and it’s a distraction from the league competition.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home