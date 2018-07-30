Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Star Game will be without the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Following Sunday’s win over Orlando City, the LA Galaxy announced that Ibrahimović will miss Wednesday’s All-Star Game against Juventus at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Ibrahimvoic scored three goals in Sunday’s match, guiding the Galaxy to a 4-3 win.

The Galaxy cited the team’s recent schedule that featured three games in just eight days. Due to the travel involved, Ibrahimovic will remain in Los Angeles and will miss the Galaxy’s next MLS match on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids due to MLS policy.

“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” said Ibrahimović. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”