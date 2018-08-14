Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Romain Gall, Emerson Hyndman and more

Romain Gall made an impact for Malmo over the weekend and now the American attacker will seek a similar performance in Champions League qualification this week.

Gall registered an assist in his first Malmo start in Allsvenskan play on Saturday and will hope to help Malmo advance past Hungarian outfit Videoton on Tuesday. The teams will face off in Hungary deadlocked 1-1 on aggregate with the hosts holding the away-goal tiebreaker.

Elsewhere, Keaton Parks and Emerson Hyndman will seek playing time in European play as well. The EFL Cup kicks off with several second tier sides in action in England.

Copa MX takes place this week with Rubio Rubin, Joe Corona, and William Yarborough all expected to see playing time.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Fenerbahce on Tuesday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Videoton on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Molde on Thursday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

England

EFL Cup

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Bury on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jaibos Tampico Madero on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Monterrey on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Veracruz on Tuesday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Mineros de Zacatecas on Tuesday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Atletico de San Luis on Wednesday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face FC Juarez on Wednesday.

France

Coupe De La Ligue

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face GFC Ajaccio on Tuesday.