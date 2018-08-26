Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Romain Gall, John Brooks, and more

American midfielder Romain Gall needed four matches to etch his name on Malmo’s scoresheet, as the 23-year-old bagged two goals on Sunday for the club.

Gall helped Malmo to a 5-0 demolition against Sirius at Swedbank Stadion which propelled the team to fourth in the Allsvenskan. His first goal came in the 66th-minute as he slid home to double his side’s lead. Gall would double his tally on the afternoon, scoring from a tough angle in the 72nd-minute. Malmo would add a pair of late goals to ice the strong performance in front of their home fans. As for Gall, he will hope to put in similar shifts for his side, who are next in action this week in Europa League qualifying.

Elsewhere, John Brooks registered a goal in his 100th Bundesliga appearance as Wolfsburg downed Schalke. Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes on the other end of that match. Christian Pulisic started and helped Borussia Dortmund to a dominant opening day win at home.

DeAndre Yedlin registered an assist for Newcastle, but saw an own-goal go off his leg in the Magpies loss to Chelsea. Mix Diskerud scored his first goal for South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai in their lopsided win over FC Seoul. Brendan Hines-Ike also registered his first point for Belgium outfit Kortrijk in their road success.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Nantes 1-1 draw with Caen on Saturday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG 3-1 win over Angers on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordon Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes’ — with Marseille on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 1-0 loss to Red Star on Friday.

England

Premier League

Tim Ream did not dress in Fulham’s 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started, registered ONE assist, conceded ONE own goal, and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to QPR on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for Stoke City.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 2-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Chris Richards did not dress in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

John Brooks started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes for Schalke.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen;s 1-1 draw with Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress for Hannover.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg.

Fabian Johnson started, scored ONE goal, and played 83 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 77 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 3-0 win over Duisburg on Friday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 21 minutes for Duisburg.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-0 loss to Bochum on Friday.

Brady Scott did not dress in Koln’s 3-1 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 88 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Regionaliga

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen II’s 2-0 win over Drochtersen/Assel on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin II’s 4-2 win over Viktoria Berlin on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas’ 1-0 loss to Guadalajara on Friday.

Jose Torres came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Puebla’s 2-0 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Tigres on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress for Tigres.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 2-2 draw with Pumas on Saturday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos’ 2-0 loss to Queretaro on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Toluca on Sunday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks started and played 60 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 win over Mafra on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore did not dress in Reus Deportiu’s 0-0 draw with Zaragoza on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 5-0 win over Sirius on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie started and played 90 minutes in Trelleborg’s 2-0 loss to AIK on Sunday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Hammarby on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 loss to AGF Aarhus on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon started and played 63 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to AC Horsens on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Esbjerg FB on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-1 loss to ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 2-0 loss to Excelsior on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-0 win over Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Anderlecht.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-1 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman came off the bench and played seven minutes in Hibernian’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt started and played 62 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 3-2 loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 4-1 win over FC Seoul on Saturday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 1-0 loss to FC Luzern on Sunday.