Caleb Porter believes he should be considered for USMNT head coach

Caleb Porter believes he should be considered for USMNT head coach

After declining a deal to become Orlando City’s head man and being away from soccer for a season, Caleb Porter is looking to get back into the coaching picture.

One of the coaching positions Porter is looking to go after is the U.S. Men’s National Team job if the Federation is interested in his services.

That is, after they look into current Sporting Kansas City boss Peter Vermes.

“Peter Vermes, in my opinion, based on what he’s done in our league, he’s proven it as an American coach,” Porter told The Athletic. “If you don’t go with Peter Vermes, I think, based on what I’ve proven, I’m in the mix with another two or three guys who deserve consideration and I’d be open to talking.”

With a head coaching job in sight, Porter doesn’t know what his next job will be as he patiently waits for an opportunity.

There is history between Porter and the U.S. Soccer Federation. Before taking the Portland job, he managed the U.S. U-23s as he failed to lead them into the Olympics.

While the USMNT opening is very intriguing to him, he still feels more fitted to a club job. In fact, the only team he wouldn’t coach is his former club’s rival, the Seattle Sounders.

“I’ll never coach the Seattle Sounders,” he said. “Because that’d be s****** in Portland’s bed.” Although he is open to the idea of coaching an expansion team with a blank slate and solid long-term vision.

  • Gomer Pyle

    I generally like Porter as a coach but I’d really like to see him prove himself once more at the club level before I’d consider him for the senior USMNT job.

  • patrick

    he’s kidding right? He flamed out with the u23’s, had a constantly underperforming timbers team and showed no ability to change his style of play. He’s a poor man’s Jason Kreiss

  • The Imperative Voice

    He will be lugging around that U23 debacle for a long time. On his current CV with that sore thumb sticking out, no. Though I do think with the MLS title he is more worthwhile than some of the fashionable names heard instead. Just saying in terms of the pecking order of people if you ranked. Not that I think he should.

    Vermes in theory works but in practice knowing we were shopping he gave up on the opening, extended with SKC, and gave a critical interview re USSF to the press. That sounded to me like someone who could be interested but not at the moment. At the moment he has cast his lot with SKC for a while, perhaps until USSF further evolves where he finds it worth his time.

