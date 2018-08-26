Josh Sargent scores for Werder Bremen U23s

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Josh Sargent may not have been able to make an impact with Werder Bremen’s first team to open the Bundesliga season, but he still found the back of the net in the lower leagues.

The 18-year-old forward, who became eligible to play for Bremen after his 18th birthday, found the back of the net for th eWerder Bremen U23s in the 38th minute of its clash with Drochtersen/Assel in the Regionalliga.

Sargent, who should be in the mix for a call-up for the USMNT’s September matches against Brazil and Mexico, connected with a pass from Simon Stradui as he darted in on goal.

Sargent is one of many young USMNT prospects, including Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic, who are hoping to make another impact on the international level in the coming weeks and months.

With the USMNT forward depth chart slim at the moment, Sargent, who scored his first international goal against Bolivia in May, should be one of the strikers called in alongside experienced players like Jozy Altidore and Gyasi Zardes for the clashes with Brazil and Mexico.