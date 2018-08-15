Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in training

Manchester City forward Kevin De Bruyne suffered a knee injury in training on Wednesday, the club confirmed.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known, but some reports indicate that the 27-year-old Belgian forward could be out up to three months.

De Bruyne is coming off a spectacular year at the Etihad, where he scored 12 goals and registered 21 assists in 2017-18, helping lead City to the Premier League title and EFL Cup. He also was a regular during Belgium’s third place finish at Russia 2018.

The Man City star previously suffered a right knee injury in 2016 during an EFL Cup semi-final against Everton. The midfielder was forced to miss 12 games while he recovered.

City began their title defense with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal. De Bruyne came on in the 60th minute as a substitute and played well outside of his 73rd minute yellow card.

Manchester City next host Huddersfield Town at the Etihad on Sunday.