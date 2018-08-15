MLS Ticker: Medranda out for season, NYCFC loans homegrown Sands, and more

Jimmy Medranda’s 2018 season is over for Sporting Kansas City.

The 24-year-old underwent exploratory surgery last Friday and will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, the club announced. Medranda appeared in each of SKC’s first 12 MLS matches this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Since joining SKC in 2013, Medranda has made 97 appearances for the club, totaling 11 points including five goals. He will be undergoing further surgery to repair a cartilage defect in his knee and is expected to be sidelined for eight months.

Currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference, Peter Vermes’ side return home this weekend for a Aug. 18th date with the Portland Timbers.

NYCFC homegrown James Sands, loaned to USL’s Louisville City

NYCFC has loaned out their first-ever homegrown player to a rising USL side.

James Sands has been loaned to Louisville City until Sept. 1, 2018, the club announced Wednesday. NYCFC retains the right to recall Sands at any point during that period.

Sands joined the first team in 2017 after signing for NYCFC’s youth academy two years prior. He has only played once this season for the first-team, in the 2018 U.S. Open Cup and also represented the team at the 2018 MLS Homegrown Game in Atlanta.

The 18-year-old has made 42 appearances for the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team and made his MLS debut in Sept. 2017 in a 1-1 draw against Colorado.

Louisville City is currently fourth in the USL’s Eastern Conference, and is managed by former U.S. U-17 head coach John Hackworth.

Whitecaps part ways with former Homegrown midfielder Marco Bustos

The Vancouver Whitecaps released one of their former Homegrown players on Wednesday, mutually agreeing to let go Marco Bustos.

Bustos, 22, signed his homegrown deal with Vancouver in 2014 but has only made four appearances with the first-team since. The Canadian international spent most of 2018 on-loan with Zacatepec of the Mexican second-tier, and originally was planned to remain there until June 2019.

However, Bustos has signed with OKC Energy of the USL after his release from the Whitecaps. He scored a combined 26 goals between the Whitecaps youth teams and Whitecaps 2 of the USL during his time with the club.

“We’ve watched Marco grow and mature within the club. He’s a good kid, with a good head on his shoulders, and we wish him nothing but the best as he pursues this new opportunity with OKC,” Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a club release.

Report: Fernando Bob on trial with Minnesota United

Minnesota United are looking to further improve their defense in their second MLS season.

According to the Athletic, the Loons have Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernando Bob on-trial with the club and could be close to signing him to the squad. Bob, 30, has played for eight different clubs across three divisions in his native Brazil.

Currently a free agent, Bob is coming off a loan spell with Ponte Preta where he made 19 appearances in 2017. Bob began his professional career with Fluminense in 2006, but only made 41 appearances with the club in seven seasons.

He has been on-loan six times in his career, and has scored four goals in his 168 combined appearances abroad.

Despite the closure of the Secondary Transfer Window, clubs can still add to their rosters by signing free agents up until the 2018 Roster Freeze on Sept. 14. The Loons currently have several midfield options with Rasmus Schuller, Ibson, Collen Warner, and Collin Martin all as candidates.