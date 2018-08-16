SBISoccer.com

Thurday Kickoff: Zidane interested in Man U job, Real Madrid linked with Pjanic and more

As Real Madrid was stunned by Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup, the club’s former manager has been linked with a major job.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants to manage Manchester United as his next job. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has been linked with a big-money move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic. (REPORT)

West Ham is reportedly interested in making a loan move for Mario Balotelli in January. (REPORT)

Toni Kroos expressed his regret in seeing Mesut Ozil retire from Germany duty while also calling the midfielder’s racism claims “nonsense.” (REPORT)

AC Milan is reportedly set to sign winger Samu Castillejo with Carlos Bacca being sent back to Villarreal as part of the deal. (REPORT)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini ruled out a move for Yaya Toure. (REPORT)

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina is reportedly set to leave Arsenal. (REPORT)

