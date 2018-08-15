Yedlin injury 'not serious', will return to training soon

DeAndre Yedlin’s knee injury sustained during Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Tottenham is “not serious,” the club announced Wednesday.

Yedlin, 25, was challenging Spurs’ Ben Davies in the 90th minute of the match when he landed awkwardly on his right knee, which appeared to hyper-extend. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender went to ground immediately holding his knee, appearing to be in significant pain. Yedlin was able to limp off the field, but he needed help from the Newcastle trainer.

The news comes as a welcome relief for many Newcastle and USMNT fans. There were fears of a ligament injury, which would force Yedlin out for an extended period of time for a recovery.

Yedlin was expected by many to receive a call-up to the USMNT for upcoming matches against Brazil and Mexico, but the injury put his status in doubt. Wednesdays news gives U.S. fans a bit of hope they may still see Yedlin on the field for the September friendlies.

The defender is “likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly”.