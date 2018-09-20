Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, McKennie, and more

Christian Pulisic celebrated his birthday in the biggest way this week, scoring a game-winning goal for Borussia Dortmund in his 100th appearance for the club. The 20-year-old will now look to follow up that performance as his team resumes league play this Saturday.

Pulisic and Co. will face a tough test as they battle Hoffenheim in Bundesliga action. After coming off the bench at Club Brugge midweek, Pulisic could very well get the start for Lucien Favre’s squad as they seek another win in the early parts of their domestic campaign.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Schalke welcome Bayern Munich to Gelsenkirchen in Bundesliga play while Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Stuttgart on Friday. Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard battle Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie. Lynden Gooch and Sunderland will look to stay near the top of the EFL League One as they battle Rochdale.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face a winnable matchup against Crystal Palace. Tim Ream seeks to make his season debut for Fulham as they battle Watford. Antonee Robinson and Wigan kick off play this weekend in the EFL Championship against Bristol City.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Lille on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Ajaccio on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Leicester City on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Watford on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Bristol City on Friday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Reading on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers face Norwich City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Brentford on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Rochdale on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Stuttgart on Friday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Augsburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Erzgebirge on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Brady Scott and FC Koln on Friday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Nuremberg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Joe Corona and Club America face Jose Torres and Puebla face on Friday.

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Toluca on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Monterrey on Sunday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Aves on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Gimnastic on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Kalmar on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Djurgarden on Saturday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Norrkoping on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Michael Lansing and Aalborg on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Willem II on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Heerenveen on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Dundee on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Livingston on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Wolfsberg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeonnam Dragons on Sunday.

Switzerland

Swiss Pro League

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Lugano on Saturday.