Pulisic, Weah nominated in 2018 Golden Boy shortlist

Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah are two U.S. Men’s National Team players that many are excited about. The duo has also been recognized on the international scale on Wednesday, being named to the 2018 Golden Boy shortlist.

The list was trimmed to 100 to 60 players with both of the American teenagers listed on the shortlist. The award recognizes the best player in Europe’s top five leagues under the age of 21.

Since its inception, the award has been won by many of international football’s top stars such as Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, and Sergio Aguero.

Pulisic continued to play a big role for Borussia Dortmund, as he fought for consistent first-team minutes. The 19-year-old played in 35 league matches a season ago, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

As for Weah, played made his first-team domestic debut for PSG last season. He also appeared for the Ligue 1 giants in cup play, and registered his first senior goal for the USMNT. His strong cameos a year ago has carried over to this season where he scored his first senior goal for PSG.

Also headlining the shortlist with fellow PSG star Kylian Mbappe who looks to be a shoe-in to win his second consecutive Golden Boy. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Sessegnon, Vincius Junior, Justin Kluivert, Phil Foden, and Patrick Cutrone are also among the names.

The list will be trimmed again this November to 20 names before a winner is chosen in December.