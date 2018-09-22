Saturday MLS Scoreboard: Red Bulls top TFC, LAFC downs Earthquakes, and more

The 2018 MLS season is heading toward its final month, meaning time is running out for some teams to secure playoff position, and time for some other teams to solidify their lofty place in the standings.

The chase for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference will get a bit clear on Saturday night, with the Montreal Impact facing New York City FC in a clash with plenty of playoff implications. New England and Toronto FC are chasing the Impact for the final spot in the East playoffs and an Impact loss could open the door for the trailing pack.

TFC’s playoff hopes took a big hit on Saturday after a 2-0 loss to the Red Bulls. The defeat has pushed the reigning champions to the brink of playoff elimination while keeping the Red Bulls in the picture for the Supporters’ Shield.

Los Angeles FC kicked off Saturday’s action with a comfortable 2-0 win against the lowly San Jose Earthquakes. That win has pushed LAFC within a point of West-leading Sporting Kansas City, which plays in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The SBI staff will provide regular updates of all of Saturday’s action so please feel free to check in for updates throughout the night. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

LAFC 2, Earthquakes 0 (Final)

Walker Zimmerman scored a pair of header goals off assists from Carlos Vela to help LAFC secure a comfortable victory at Banc of California Stadium.

Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 41st minute when he headed home a Vela corner kick from six yards out.

The Earthquakes didn’t learn from that defensive lapse, as Zimmerman scored on a similar streaking run in the 68th minute, heading home a perfect Vela cross from six yards out.

Though LAFC scored on a pair of headed corner kicks, the expansion side was the deserved winner, having dominated play, out-shooting the Earthquakes 18-4. Earthquakes goalkeeper James Marcinkowski made six saves on a busy night to keep it from being a blowout.

The win pushed LAFC to the 50-point mark, good for a tie for second place in the West with FC Dallas. The loss extended the Earthquakes’ losing streak to four matches.

Man of the Match: Zimmerman’s two-goal performance helped secure the victory, though Vela gets credit as well for two excellent corner kicks.

Moment of the Match: Tyler Miller only had one save to make on the day, but it was an important one, keeping the Earthquakes off the board with a one-handed stop on a tricky bouncing shot from Jackson Yuiell.

Match to Forget: The Earthquakes deployed zonal marking on corner kicks, and Guram Kashia looked to be at fault on both Zimmerman goals, failing to step out and challenge him on either occasion.

Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 0 (Final)

TFC’s playoff hopes took a big blow as second-hal goals from Kaku and Derrick Etienne stood up in a 2-0 Red Bulls victory at Red Bull Arena.

After a fairly even 70 minutes, the Red Bulls finally broke the deadlock with Kaku scoring his fifth goal of the season. Etienne sent a cross into the box, and the ball eventually found Kaku, who scored from close range.

TFC quickly began searching for an equalizer, increasing their control on the game as it went on. After a rough start where the hosts easily made their way to goal, it was Toronto that ended up dominating in possession and in shots. As they continued to find a goal, Victor Vazquez tallied a shot that forced Luis Robles into making an impressive save in the 82nd minute.

Etienne was able to cap off an impressive appearance off the bench with a goal of his own, as Bradley Wright-Phillips won the ball and passed to him. From close range, the finish was easy for the Haitian international.

At the end, a poor finishing day for both sides ended with two goals that bring the Red Bulls closer to a bye in the first round of the playoffs and Toronto further away from a chance to participate in the post-season.

It was a bittersweet night for the Red Bulls because of a yellow card issued to Wright-Phillips for dissent, a card that will now keep him out of next week’s Supporters’ Shield showdown against Atlanta United.

Man of the Match: Despite a general inability to score, the Red Bulls did not lack chances and that is once again down to Kaku. Perhaps more importantly, though, he managed to score the game’s lone goal, adding to an impressive debut season in MLS.

Moment of the Match: Etienne’s insurance goal seemed like a commentary on Toronto’s season, as a defender fell to relinquish possession. Eventually, Bradley Wright-Phillips teamed up with Etienne to put the match — and Toronto’s season — to bed. Match to Forget: Eriq Zavaleta came on as a second-half substitute to help solidify things defensively, but he badly misplayed the pass to Etienne on the insurance goal, providing a grim, but fitting end to another frustrating night for TFC. Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 0 (2nd half)

Atlanta opened the scoring in the 37th minute off of Julian Gressel’s rocket to the far post who capitalized off of a cross from Miguel Almiron.

Tito Villalba double Atlanta’s lead in the 61st minute firing a shot in traffic that hit the post and went into the back of the net, 2-0 Atlanta.