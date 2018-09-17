The return of UEFA Champions League headlines this Week's Soccer on TV

The UEFA Champions League group stage returns this week as it highlights an entire four days worth of continental action on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Leading the way in this opening salvo of Champions League matches is a tilt between Real Madrid and AS Roma on Wednesday afternoon. The three time defending European Champions begin their quest for continental supremacy without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in nearly a decade with a tricky test against one of Italy’s elite clubs.
The Europa League also starts on Thursday with a bunch of smaller European outfits leading the way. Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers take on Villarreal in their first foray back into Europe since financial trouble forced them down to the fourth division of the Scottish football pyramid.
There is also competitive action in the Western Hemisphere as the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the CONCACAF League feature plenty of matches. Toronto FC and Tigres UANL also face each other in the first Campeones Cup on Wednesday.
Here’s the full rundown of watchable soccer in this busy week:
Monday
english Premier league
3 p.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Celta Vigo
italian serie a
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Atalanta
turkish super league
1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor
german 2. bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. Arminia Bielefeld
ecuadorian primera division
8:15 p.m. – GolTV – Universidad catolica vs. Independiente del Valle
ascenso mx
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula
Tuesday
uefa champions league
12:55 p.m. – TNT, Univision Deportes – Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven
12:55 p.m. Galavision, B/R Live – Inter Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. – TNT, Univision Deportes – Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m. – UniMas, B/R Live – AS Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid
3 p.m. – Galavision, B/R Live – Schalke 04 vs. FC Porto
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
copa libertadores
8:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Atletico Tucuman vs. Gremio
copa sudamericana
8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Santa Fe vs. Millonarios
chinese super league
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shanghai SIPG vs. Guangzhou Evergrande
english football league championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs. Swansea City
german 2. Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Hamburg SV
usl
8:30 p.m.- ESPN3 – Nashville SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Nwsl
9 p.m. – ESPNews – Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage
Wednesday
uefa champions league
12:55 p.m. – TNT, Univision Deportes – Ajax vs. AEK Athens
12:55 p.m. Galavision, B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. TSG Hoffenheim
3 p.m. – TNT, Univision Deportes – Real Madrid vs. AS Roma
3 p.m. – UniMas, B/R Live – Valencia vs. Juventus
3 p.m. – Galavision, B/R Live – Manchester City vs. Olympique Lyonnais
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Benfica vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Viktoria Plzen vs. CSKA Moscow
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Young Boys vs. Manchester United
mls
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew
11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Atlanta United
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. Philadelphia Union
campeones cup
8:30 p.m. – ESPN2, Univision Deportes – Toronto FC vs. Tigres UANL
italian serie a
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina
copa libertadores
6:30 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Independiente vs. River Plate
8:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro
copa sudamericana
6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Caracas vs. Atletico PR
8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Deportivo Cali vs. LDU Quito
english football league championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Millwall
australian ffa cup
5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Avondale vs. Sydney FC
usl
6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn FC vs. Louisville City
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte Independence
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Sacramento Republic
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. San Antonio FC
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Real Monarchs
Thursday
uefa europa league
12:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – Villarreal vs. Rangers
12:55 p.m. – UniMass, B/R Live – PAOK vs. Chelsea
12:55 p.m. – Galavision, B/R Live – Sevilla vs. Standard Liege
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Rapid Vienna vs. Spartak Moscow
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Akhisar Belediyespor vs. Krasnodar
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Olympique Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Lazio vs. Apollon
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Stade Rennes vs. Jablonec
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Dynamo Kiev vs. Astana
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Besiktas vs. Sarpsborg 08
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. Malmo FF
12:55 p.m. – B/R Live – Videoton vs. BATE Borisov
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes, B/R Live – F91 Dudelange vs. AC Milan
3 p.m. – Galavision, B/R Live – Olympiakos Piraeus vs. Real Betis
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Arsenal vs. Vorskla
3 p.m. – B/R Live – AEK Larnaca vs. Zurich
3 p.m. – B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs. Red Bull Salzburg
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs. Rosenborg
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Slavia Prague vs. Bordeaux
3 p.m. – B/R Live – FC Copenhagen vs. Zenit St. Petersburg
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Spartak Trnava vs. Anderlecht
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs. Fenerbahce
3 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting CP vs. FK Qarabag
copa libertadores
8:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Colo-Colo vs. Palmeiras
copa sudamericana
6:30 p.m, – Fox Deportes – Deportivo Cuenca vs. Fluminense
8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bahia vs. Botafogo
concacaf league
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tauro vs. Motagua
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Herediano vs. Arabe Unido
