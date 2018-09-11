U.S. U-19 MNT edge U-20s at U.S. Soccer Invitational

The U.S. U-19 MNT notched their first win of the U.S. Soccer U-20 Invitational, taking down a familiar side in the U.S. U-20 MNT 1-0 on Sunday.

The U-19’s got the lone goal against the 10-man U-20 side from Ulysses Llanez in the 69th minute. Llanez was the 2017-2018 U.S. Soccer Development Academy U-16/17 West Conference Player of the Year.

The win pushes the U-19’s to second place in the table of the round-robin tournament with the U-20’s right behind them. Both teams trail Venezuela, who drew the U-19’s 2-2 in the tournament opener on Friday and defeated Jamaica 1-0.

At press time, the U-19’s are currently playing Jamaica in their third and final match, while the U-20’s take on group-leader Venezuela later today at 4:30 p.m.