USMNT stays at 22 in FIFA rankings, France and Belgium tie for top spot

In the second post-World Cup FIFA rankings, the U.S. Men’s National Team stayed put at No. 22.

The U.S. played two games since the last rankings were released, losing 2-0 to No. 3 Brazil and beating No. 15 Mexico 1-0, which actually moved up one spot from its previous No. 16 ranking despite the loss.

The Stars and Stripes’ next pair of friendlies take place in October against Colombia, which stayed at No. 14, and Peru, which fell one spot to No. 21 after a pair of 2-1 losses to the Netherlands and Germany.

The top 10 teams remained the same; however, for the first time ever there is a tie for the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Belgium moved up from No. 2 to tie World Cup champions France atop the rankings after two impressive wins against Iceland and Scotland in September.

France beat Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semifinals.

Here are the top 10 in the latest FIFA rankings:

1- Belgium

1- France

3- Brazil

4- Croatia

5- Uruguay

6- England

7- Portugal

8- Switzerland

9- Spain

10- Denmark