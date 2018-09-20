SBISoccer.com

USMNT stays at 22 in FIFA rankings, France and Belgium tie for top spot

USMNT stays at 22 in FIFA rankings, France and Belgium tie for top spot

Featured

USMNT stays at 22 in FIFA rankings, France and Belgium tie for top spot

In the second post-World Cup FIFA rankings, the U.S. Men’s National Team stayed put at No. 22.

The U.S. played two games since the last rankings were released, losing 2-0 to No. 3 Brazil and beating No. 15 Mexico 1-0, which actually moved up one spot from its previous No. 16 ranking despite the loss.

The Stars and Stripes’ next pair of friendlies take place in October against Colombia, which stayed at No. 14, and Peru, which fell one spot to No. 21 after a pair of 2-1 losses to the Netherlands and Germany.

The top 10 teams remained the same; however, for the first time ever there is a tie for the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Belgium moved up from No. 2 to tie World Cup champions France atop the rankings after two impressive wins against Iceland and Scotland in September.

France beat Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semifinals.

Here are the top 10 in the latest FIFA rankings:

1- Belgium
1- France
3- Brazil
4- Croatia
5- Uruguay
6- England
7- Portugal
8- Switzerland
9- Spain
10- Denmark

, , Featured, International Soccer, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • two cents/lowercase letters guy

    why don’t we put mice in charge of cheese? because mice love cheese. this is easy to understand, yes? fifa should not do these ratings themselves. an independent third party needs to do these ratings, lest the mice’s desire for the cheese might cause them to manipulate the ratings to get more delicious cheese.

    what is the cheese? fifa wants to cash in on another world cup in the usa, just like in 1994. and more than that, fifa sees the usa as the last place on earth where it can still sell messi and cr7 jersies; it’s an untapped soccer market.

    what is fifa’s plan? 1) fake these ratings. 2) the usa gets falsely seeded in a future world cup. 3) the usa wins world cup as a direct result of FALSE seeding and using var to give it extra goals. 4) the newspapers will not mention any wrong-doing by fifa. the public will not know much about it. 5) americans buy fifa world cup merchandise of every kind. 6) fifa ca$hes in, BIG!

    Like

    Reply
    • quozzel

      Wait a sec…you’re envisioning a scenario in which the USA wins the World Cup courtesy of a FIFA conspiracy?

      I’m…uhm, struggling to get there, man.

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home