USMNT stays at 22 in FIFA rankings, France and Belgium tie for top spot

In the second post-World Cup FIFA rankings, the U.S. Men’s National Team stayed put at No. 22.
The U.S. played two games since the last rankings were released, losing 2-0 to No. 3 Brazil and beating No. 15 Mexico 1-0, which actually moved up one spot from its previous No. 16 ranking despite the loss.
The Stars and Stripes’ next pair of friendlies take place in October against Colombia, which stayed at No. 14, and Peru, which fell one spot to No. 21 after a pair of 2-1 losses to the Netherlands and Germany.
The top 10 teams remained the same; however, for the first time ever there is a tie for the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Belgium moved up from No. 2 to tie World Cup champions France atop the rankings after two impressive wins against Iceland and Scotland in September.
France beat Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semifinals.
Here are the top 10 in the latest FIFA rankings:
1- Belgium
1- France
3- Brazil
4- Croatia
5- Uruguay
6- England
7- Portugal
8- Switzerland
9- Spain
10- Denmark
why don’t we put mice in charge of cheese? because mice love cheese. this is easy to understand, yes? fifa should not do these ratings themselves. an independent third party needs to do these ratings, lest the mice’s desire for the cheese might cause them to manipulate the ratings to get more delicious cheese.
what is the cheese? fifa wants to cash in on another world cup in the usa, just like in 1994. and more than that, fifa sees the usa as the last place on earth where it can still sell messi and cr7 jersies; it’s an untapped soccer market.
what is fifa’s plan? 1) fake these ratings. 2) the usa gets falsely seeded in a future world cup. 3) the usa wins world cup as a direct result of FALSE seeding and using var to give it extra goals. 4) the newspapers will not mention any wrong-doing by fifa. the public will not know much about it. 5) americans buy fifa world cup merchandise of every kind. 6) fifa ca$hes in, BIG!
LikeLike
Wait a sec…you’re envisioning a scenario in which the USA wins the World Cup courtesy of a FIFA conspiracy?
I’m…uhm, struggling to get there, man.
LikeLike
sharing is caring. what is your point of view, quozzel?
LikeLike