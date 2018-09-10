USWNT name provisional 35-player roster for Concacaf Women's Championship

Ahead of the Concacaf Women’s Championship next month, the U.S. Women’s National Team has named its 35 player provisional roster, featuring all of the usual stars and some surprising names.

Just about all of the players called into camp on multiple occasions over the last year made the cut, minus Taylor Smith, who has not been part of the national team picture since the SheBelieves Cup in March. Included on the roster is McCall Zerboni, who picked up an elbow injury in last week’s friendly against Chile that will keep her out for the rest of the year, as is Tierna Davidson, who was injured while playing for Stanford over the weekend.

To fill up the roster, many players who have not been part of the picture at all made the cut. Midfielder Danielle Colaprico and forward Jessica McDonald are on the list, as are Andi Sullivan, Savannah McCaskill, and Jane Campbell, who have not been part of the USWNT’s recent camps.

Head coach Jill Ellis will have to whittle the roster down to 20 for the eight-team tournament, where they will face Mexico, Panama, and Trinidad & Tobago in the group stage. Three teams will qualify from Concacaf to next year’s World Cup, with the fourth-place side will then play in a two-legged playoff against Argentina in November for a spot in France.

Here is the full provisional roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (11): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford University), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Jaelene Hinkle (North Carolina Courage), Sofia Huerta (Houston Dash), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders (11): Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC), Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit), McCall Zerboni (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards (9): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage),