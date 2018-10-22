Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Gonzalez, Amon, and more

Omar Gonzalez has been a consistent starter for Liga MX side Atlas since his move and the veteran defender came up huge in their win on Friday.

Gonzalez headed in the game winning goal for Atlas in their 4-3 triumph over Verzcruz, moving them to eight points on the season. After it looked like Atlas was going to blow a chance at three points at home, Gonzalez did what he does best. The 30-year-old rose highest on a corner and headed into the top-left corner for his second goal with the club.

It is Gonzalez’s best goal-scoring campaign since his four-goal haul with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2014.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Amon registered an assist in his return to domestic play with Nordsjaelland. Christian Pulisic and Lynden Gooch also came off the bench for their respective teams and chipped in assists.

DeAndre Yedlin continues to be a consistent performer in Newcastle’s backline despite the Magpies struggles. Bobby Wood got a start for Hannover while Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf was on the end of a beatdown by Eintracht Frankfurt. Weston McKennie also played well in Schalke’s defeat to Werder Bremen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in PSG’s 5-0 win over Amiens on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Nantes 4-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes 1-1 draw with St. Etienne on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 2-0 win over Beziers on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-2 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE assist, and played 36 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 24 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 4-0 win over Mainz on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 7-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bobby Wood started and played 61 minutes in Hannover’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Sunday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg.

Timothy Tillman did not dress in Nuremburg’s 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 71 minutes in Sandhausen’s 4-0 win over Ingolstadt on Friday.

Julian Green did not dress in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face St. Pauli on Monday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played nine minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Regensburg on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Darmstadt.

REGIONALLIGA

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 3-0 win over SC Weidenbruck on Saturday.

Josh Sargent did not dress in Werder Bremen II’s 3-1 loss to VfB Lubeck on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 3-0 win over Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 16 minutes for Club Tijuana.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play.

Omar Gonzalez started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Atlas 4-3 win over Veracruz on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 loss to Club Leon on Saturday,

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes for Club Leon.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on Sunday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres 3-3 draw with Pumas on Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Reus Deportiu’s 2-1 win over Rayo Majadaonda on Sunday.

Sweden

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 2-1 win over Hammarby on Saturday.

Kofi Sarkodie started and played 84 minutes in Trelleborg’s 2-1 loss to Sirius on Sunday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler both dressed but did not play in Dalkurd’s 1-0 win over Orebro on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-1 loss to Midtjylland on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 75 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 loss to Esbjerg on Friday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 2-2 draw with Aarhus on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-1 win over De Graafschap on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in NAC Breda’s 2-2 draw with Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in Excelsior’s 2-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 3-0 loss to NEC on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Anderlecht’s 4-2 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 30 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-1 loss to Antwerp on Saturday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman started and played 87 minutes in Hibernian’s 4-2 loss to Celtic on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 2-1 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-1 draw with LASK Linz on Saturday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-0 win over Gangwon on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh dressed but did not play in FC St Gallen’s 3-1 loss to Lugano on Sunday.